Rhiannon Mcguire & Michelle Ferguson: Amber Alert Canceled in Montana

Law enforcement officials in Montana raced to find 12-year-old Rhiannon Mcguire, and the search has proved successful. The 12-year-old from Lakeside, Montana, was abducted sometime during the morning of November 8. Officials were concerned that she was in imminent danger and issued an Amber Alert later in the afternoon.

The Alert was quickly canceled after the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that Rhiannon had been located safely. Officials did not immediately share details about where she was found, but said that a suspect was in custody.

Investigators with the Montana Department of Justice shared that they believed Mcguire had been kidnapped by her mother, Michelle Renee Ferguson. 38-year-old Ferguson does not have custody of her daughter.

According to the Amber Alert, Ferguson suffers from bi-polar disorder and had reportedly stopped taking her medication. The alert described Ferguson as “manic depressive” and officials were concerned that she could hurt Rhiannon. Officials have not yet confirmed whether Ferguson is the suspect in custody.

The two were believed to have been traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker. The vehicle is white with Montana plates. The license plate number is 734286B.

Rhiannon Mcguire is a skinny young girl. She weighs just about 85 pounds and stands five feet, two inches tall. She has brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair; however, in the Amber Alert picture, her hair does appear to either have traces of auburn in it or perhaps highlights. Rhiannon also has clear braces on her teeth. Officials did not have a clothing description.

Michelle Renee Ferguson is about five feet, six inches tall. She also has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 145 pounds.

Police say Rhiannon Mcguire was abducted from Lakeside, Montana. Lakeside is located in the northwestern portion of the state in Flathead County, which is approximately 100 miles away from the border with Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to either call 911, or the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5610.