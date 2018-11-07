WATCH: Trump Calls Acosta a ‘Terrible Person’ in Heated Exchange [VIDEO]

President Trump had a heated exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday. The interchange ended on an angry note, as the president took a step towards Acosta and then said, “CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person.”

You can watch their interaction here:

After Peter Alexander defends Acosta, Trump turns on him too: "I'm not a big fan of yours either, to be honest." pic.twitter.com/EkYLE0OVYi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2018

The CNN anchor peppered President Trump with questions, and the president appeared to get frustrated as Acosta refused to stop pressing. Acosta asked Trump whether he believed that he had “demonized” immigrants, especially, the Caravan of Migrants, during the run-up to the midterm elections. “Not at all,” the president replied, explaining, “I want them to come in legally. I want them to come in through a process. And I want them to come in. We need the people.”

The president then tried to shift the narrative to talk about the economy. “You know why we need the people, right?” he asked Acosta. “We have hundreds of people coming in. We need the people.”

But Acosta wasn’t interested in talking about the economy; he returned to the issue of whether Trump, and the Republican party, had unfairly portrayed immigrants. Acosta said, “The Republicans had an ad that showed immigrants climbing walls…”

“Well, that’s true,” Trump replied, spreading his arms out. “They weren’t actors.”