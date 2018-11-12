Woolsey Fire Map: Size, Evacuations & Updates for Malibu & Ventura County Fire [November 12]

Containment on the Woolsey Fire in Ventura County and Malibu is increasing, but the fire is still large and very dangerous. Thousands have had to evacuate for this blaze, which first started on November 8. Here are more details about the fire and evacuations in Ventura County and Los Angeles areas, including Malibu, as of Monday, November 12.

Woolsey Fire Map, Size & Containment

The Woolsey Fire is now 91,572 acres, according to the latest update by CAL FIRE on Monday, November 12 at 9:29 a.m. The fire is 20 percent contained, which is an increase of 10 percent from yesterday.

The Woolsey Fire began Thursday afternoon as a “smaller” fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. It was close enough that you could see it near the Hill Fire in aerial photos. But now the fire has grown because of strong winds in Santa Ana. Here’s a map of the Woolsey and Hill Fires.

This map from Ventura County gives you an idea of the size of the #WoolseyFire and #HillFire in Southern California – the purple area is the approximate fire perimeter, more than 83,000 acres burnt so far @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Zfh2V86LnC — Angus Ledwidge (@angusleddo) November 11, 2018

And another map of the Woolsey Fire:

Monday 11/12 #WoolseyFire. 99,815 acres per 10:10pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Most recent satellite pass on map 2:30 am. Next map update 2-4pm. If you have not done so, please read "Map tips". Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/GVaTpAdGQA #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/eG8K40NU2N — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 12, 2018

Here’s an interactive map showing the southern California wildfires and road closures and shelters related to them:

And another map from the LAFD can be seen here.

Here is a video with the latest Woolsey press conference (you may need to click on the link in the tweet to see the press conference):

Woolsey Fire Evacuation Details

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, are now under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires. According to CAL FIRE, there have been three firefighter injuries and two civilian injuries/fatalities from the fire. About 57,000 structures are threatened and 370 structures have been destroyed.

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in to see the relevant area.

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in to see the relevant area.

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders, including Los Angeles County, Malibu, and Ventura County as of Sunday, November 11. These are according to the Ventura County’s Emergency website and LA County’s Woolsey Fire website. CAL FIRE’s site currently does not have evacuation information.

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map above – East of Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to Hwy 1 (PCH) and County Line (Woolsey & Hill Fires)

Thousand Oaks – South of Highway 101, east of S. Westlake Blvd. to the Ventura/L.A. County Line (Woolsey Fire)

Box Canyon (LA County)

Lake Manor (LA County)

Unincorporated Los Angeles, south of 118 Freeway (LA County)

Entire city of Malibu, and areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, southward to the ocean (LA County)

Entire community of Hidden Hills – residents urged to take Valley Circle Blvd towards Chatsworth (LA County)

Calabasas: All residences off Parkway Calabasas, including The Oaks, Vista Point, Westridge, Calabasas Hills, Calabasas Park Estates (LA County)

Monte Nido, Topanga communities (LA County)

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to PCH (LA County)

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon on the east to Decker Canyon on the west all the way to Malibu at PCH (LA County)

Oak Park – Entire Community (LA County)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (LA County)

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (LA County)

South of Highway 101. East of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (LA County)

West Hills, west of Valley Circle Blvd with border to the north at Roscoe Blvd and to the south at Vanowen Street (LA County)

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd. – North to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to HWY 23 (LA County)

West of HWY 23 – South of E. Olson Road, North of Pederson Rd. (LA County)

South of Bard Lake, East of HWY 23 (LA County)

South of HWY 101, East of Reino Rd., North of Potrero Rd., East to the L.A./Ventura County Line (LA County)

You can see a map of mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas for LA County only here.

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page. A screenshot of the map is below. Purple shows the fire’s perimeter, red indicates mandatory evacuation areas in Ventura County, and orange indicates voluntary evacuation areas.

The following areas that were previously evacuated in Ventura County are no longer evacuated:

Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Thousand Oaks – all areas north of Highway 101, including North Ranch and Oak Park (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks /Newbury Park – all areas south of Highway 101, north of Potrero Road and west of Westlake Blvd. (Woolsey Fire)

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)

The following areas previously evacuated in LA County are being repopulated:

Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch

Thousand Oaks – Reino Road to Lynn Road to Highway 101

Thousand Oaks – East of Highway 23 to Erbes Road and North from Thousand Oaks Blvd north to Sunset Hills Blvd

Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – All areas outlined on map

Westlake Village, north of the 202 Freeway, Los Angeles County

Agoura Hills, north of the 101 Freeway, Los Angeles County

Here are some tweets from CAL FIRE about recent repopulation efforts:

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO). Has N95 masks.

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)

Canoga Park High School

Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

The Humane Society of Ventura County is accepting dogs, cats, horses, and other domesticated animals. 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA. 805-646-6505.

Hansen Dam was accepting large animals. (at capacity)

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – was accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. (805) 388-425 (at capacity)

(805) 388-425 (at capacity) Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Camarillo Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Borchard Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley. 805-388-4341.

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Check-in at Gate C off Calle Real

Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters except Palisades Charter (per LA County)

If you need assistance with large animals, call 805-388-4258.

Road Closures & Shelters Map

If you would like to see a map that includes road closures and fire perimeters, along with shelter locations, here is a Google Crisis Map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in to see the relevant area.

You can also use the Red Cross Emergency App to see shelters:

Check out the live map in the @RedCross Emergency App for the latest shelter locations & disaster updates related to the #WoolseyFire. 8 shelters currently open, between #VenturaCounty and #LACounty. https://t.co/kDMOrBQMAA pic.twitter.com/N8myMTWDLm — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) November 10, 2018

How to Stay Updated on the Fire & Evacuations

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.