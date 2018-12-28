What Caused That Flashing Blue Light in New York City Skyline? (VIDEO)

HAPPENING NOW: Authorities are saying a large transformer explosion at a NYC power plant facility just caused the skyline in Astoria, Queens to turn blue for a few minutes. #bluelightpic.twitter.com/QrUaXFqtFG — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) December 28, 2018

New Yorkers across the five boroughs were surprised when a bright blue light suddenly illuminated the New York City skyline on Thursday night. At around 9:30pm ET, many began sharing their recordings and photos of the spectacle for those who did not witness it first-hand and asking around social media for any kind of information regarding its source.

According to an NYPD advisory on Twitter, NYPD is currently “investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East & North Queens Con Ed power plant.” This is suspected to be the source of the blue light.

.@NYPD114Pct Reports: Investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East & North Queens Con Ed power plant. Please avoid 20th Ave & 31 st.

Please Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/9YRg446pyj — Chief Nilda Hofmann (@NYPDCommAffairs) December 28, 2018

@NYPDNews confirmed that “The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens,” adding that the fire caused by the explosion is currently under control. FDNY also responded to the breaking news on their Twitter, updating concerned followers that they are “investigating a transformer incident in Queens at a @ConEdison location. The Department has received numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas.” According to Police Chief Terence Monahan, there are no known injuries.

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

#FDNY is investigating a transformer incident in Queens at a @ConEdison location. The Department has received numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas. — FDNY (@FDNY) December 28, 2018

Mayor Bill DeBlasio updated New Yorkers with known information, saying that the light was caused by an electrical surge at a ConEd substation, there is no current fire or injuries, and while the MTA and LaGuardia airport have power, delays should be expected for the 7 train and scheduled LaGuardia flights.

What we know: – Light was caused by electrical surge at a substation. – No current fire, no injuries. – MTA has power, but there are delays on the 7 train. – Power coming back on at LGA, but expect delays. – Con Ed evaluating outages now. More soon. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 28, 2018

Twitter was quickly full of New Yorkers in search of information regarding the light and sharing their own videos and images; “#bluelight” and “#bluesky” were quickly trending as hashtags on Twitter, as well as “Queens,” “Astoria,” “#ConEd,” and “Aliens” (the latter were jokingly blamed by some for the light, who wondered if it might be indicative of an Independence Day-style invasion). NYPD’s 43rd precinct even assured that aliens “have not landed in the #Bronx.”

Comedian John Mulaney added to the concern and confusion, sharing his own video and writing “I also would like to know what is happening.”

I also would like to know what is happening. pic.twitter.com/Hx9OOUoP6P — John Mulaney (@mulaney) December 28, 2018

@jtchan77 shared video from across the East River, joking that the blue light was caused by an “out of hand” gender reveal party.

The blue light illuminated the sky long enough for New Yorkers who are skilled with a camera to take photos of the explosion that show the scope of the blue light over a city as big as New York. @AintNoHeroes shared a stunning photo of the skyline to Twitter, joking “I’m tight cause I KNOW someone just got superpowers from that blue light.”

I’m tight cause I KNOW someone just got superpowers from that blue light. #bluelight #nyc. pic.twitter.com/NwGXmuTAoJ — Malik (@AintNoHeroes) December 28, 2018

Some crazy blue light showed up on NyC skyline #alieninvasion pic.twitter.com/I2VDq2Vgtw — Prasad (@prasad2011) December 28, 2018

One Twitter user posted a video from a point of view that was closer to the Con Edison plant. In that video, you can see not only the blue light but a glimpse of the explosion’s resulting fire. As the light subsides, the video zooms in to show dense smoke billowing from a still-sparking source. Though the fire itself appears yellow, the sky in the background of the video continues to spark flash blue for the duration of the 45-second clip.