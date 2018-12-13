Dennis Intermediate School Active Shooter Situation Over in Richmond

A frightening situation unfolded at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, Indiana as reports broke out of a possible active shooter, but the situation is now contained and only the suspect – who is deceased – was injured, according to Indiana State Police.

Buses at Dennis to take students to Civic Hall. pic.twitter.com/Aut0nmaQvp — Mike Emery (@PI_Emery) December 13, 2018

The dead suspect is a teenager, authorities revealed.

“Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. @ISPPendleton Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info,” Indiana State Police said on Twitter on the morning of December 13, 2018. Authorities say the situation is “over and under control,” according to The Richmond Palladium-Item newspaper. The newspaper added, “The suspect apparently ran into the building after an incident that began away from the school grounds.”

Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. @ISPPendleton Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 13, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

All Students Are Safe at Dennis Intermediate School

All students at Dennis Intermediate school are safe. Only the suspect is injured. — WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018

Richmond Community Schools quickly revealed that all students were safe.

“All students at Dennis Intermediate school are safe. Only the suspect is injured,” Richmond wrote. “There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure,” an earlier tweet had said. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m.

Initial reports indicate one person is dead after a shooting inside Dennis Intermediate School. All students appear to be safe. pic.twitter.com/J7kc2K7kWV — Jeff Lane (@jeff_lanenews) December 13, 2018

The district also said early on, “All RCS buildings are on lockdown. No one may enter or leave the buildings.” The motive and specific circumstances of the shooting at Dennis Middle School have not yet been released by authorities. Students at the middle school are being taken by buses to Civic Hall at Richmond High School, according to The Palladium-Item.

This post will be updated as more information is learned about the shooting situation at Dennis Intermediate School.