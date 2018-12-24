Is Chick-fil-A Open on Christmas Eve?

Chick-fil-A is open on Christmas Eve 2018. Most locations will be keeping holiday hours of 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Various Chick-fil-A locations might have different hours on Christmas Eve. You can look up your local Chick-fil-A here.

“This chicken chain always closes its doors on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it’s closed on every holiday. Yes, Chick-fil-A will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), but most locations will be open on Christmas Eve, so if you want to leave Santa some nuggets and waffle fries to help fuel his midnight sleigh ride, you can definitely pick up a few boxes of food,” Today reports.

The only time that Chick-fil-A is closed on Christmas Eve is when the day falls on a Sunday. The popular fast-food chain is always closed on Sundays, regardless if there’s a holiday.

The chain previously explained why it is closed on Sundays in a “Chicken Wire” blog post.

“Every Chick-fil-A restaurant closes on Sundays, so Team Members are guaranteed at least one weekend day to spend outside of the restaurant. The tradition dates back to Truett Cathy’s original restaurant, The Dwarf Grill, which closed on Sundays because the diner was open 24 hours a day, and he wanted to give his team a day off to rest and to worship if they choose. Chick-fil-A also believes in using that day off to strengthen communities, both close to home and throughout the cities its restaurants serve. In that spirit, sometimes Operators make exceptions when their communities are in need,” reads the post, in part. You can watch a video that further explains rationale by clicking here.

Next week, most Chick-fil-A locations will have adjusted hours for the New Year’s holiday.

“On New Year’s Eve, most Chick-fil-A locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On New Year’s Day, most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” according to Chick-fil-A’s website.