KU Medical Center: Active Shooter Confirmed to Be Contained

An active shooter was reported on the University of Kansas Medical Center right after midnight on Tuesday morning. As of 12:36 a.m., the KU Medical Center Police confirmed that the shooter had been contained and was no longer a threat to the community at large.

According to The University Daily Kansan, an emergency notification went out at 11:58 p.m. telling anyone on campus to “run, hide, fight,” and ot stay away from the entrance of the university on Cambridge street. Law enforcement further confirmed to the Kansan that they were dealing with an active shooter report, but that they didn’t have further details to give.

One Twitter user said that the active shooter shot himself and others by the ER at KU hospital and was confused as to why news outlets weren’t covering it. Terry Zeigler, the Chief of Police for the Kansas City Police Department, has since confirmed that the department is investigating a homicide at the ER entrance of the hospital.

Active shooter at kumc apparently. No other info. pic.twitter.com/tOqnIdyODT — Adam Sitzmann (@asitzmann_) December 4, 2018

Lara Korte, the news editor for the Kansan tweeted a map of campus for those looking to avoid the entrance: