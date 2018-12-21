Terry Yetman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Terry Yetman is a Lousiana police officer charged with dozens of counts of sexual abuse of an animal, police said.

Louisiana State Police said that Yetman, a Bossier City police officer, turned himself in on animal sexual abuse charges.

Yetman, 38, had been under investigation since August when police obtained evidence indicating that he was in possession of pornography involving sexual acts with an animal. Yetman turned himself in after learning warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Yetman is charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.

His bond has been set at $350,000. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be brought.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Received a Tip About Terry Yetman in August

A news release from the Louisana State Police indicated that investigators received a tip in August that the Bossier City police officer had videos of animal sexual abuse on his electronic devices.

“In August 2018, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for electronic devices belonging to a Bossier City Police Officer,” police said. “During the search, evidence indicating possession of pornography involving sexual acts with an animal was found on devices belonging to 38-year-old Terry Yetman of Bossier City.”

Police did not specify which animal or animals were involved in the abuse.

2. Yetman Turned Himself in After Learning There Were Warrants for His Arrest

“Yesterday, a Bossier City officer turned himself in on animal sexual abuse charges,” Louisiana State Police said. “Yetman voluntarily surrendered upon learning warrants had been issued for his arrest.”

Yetman, who is still in custody, had been on paid administrative leave from the Bossier City Police Department since November, when state police notified them of the investigation.

Yetman will remain on paid administrative leave pending an internal Bossier City Police investigation, Traci Landry, a spokeswoman for the department, told the Shreveport Times.

3. Yetman Was An Award-Winning Police Officer

Yetman joined the Bossier City Police Department in 2014.

In October, Yetman was one of two police officers honored with the Trey Hutchison Award, named for a Bossier City police officer who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in 2004, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Yetman was honored for his “outstanding effort over the year to champion the protective rights of domestic violence victims and their families,” according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

4. Police Say More Charges May Be Brought Against Yetman

“The investigation is on-going with additional charges possible,” Lousiana State Police said.

A spokesperson for the police told the Shreveport Times that the investigation is “far from over.”

He has been charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.

His bond has been set at $350,000.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit urges anyone who may have information about individuals engaged in this type of illegal activity to report it immediately by calling (318) 741-2733 or reporting it online at http://www.lsp.org under the suspicious activity link.

5. Louisiana Enacted Stricter Animal Sex Abuse Laws Earlier This Year

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that animal sex abuse previously fell under the state’s laws regarding crimes against nature until a bill signed by Governor John Bel Edwards strengthened Lousiana’s laws against bestiality.

Under the new law, people convicted of sexual abuse of an animal face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

Those convicted of multiple offenses face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

