Christopher Cleary: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher Cleary is a 27-year-old Denver man who is accused by Utah authorities of threatening to kill “as many girls as I see” because he was a virgin who was turned down by women.

According to online records, Christopher Cleary is now being held in the Utah County Jail. The alleged social media threats took place as women’s marches were taking place nearby, although they were not actually carried out.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cleary Is Accused of Writing on Facebook That He Was Planning to Become ‘The Next Mass Shooter’

Authorities became aware of Christopher Cleary when he allegedly made a threat on Facebook, according to an affidavit provided to Heavy by police in Provo, Utah.

“On 1/19/19 in the early morning hours Provo Police dispatch was contacted by an officer out of Colorado State regarding Christopher Cleary. Provo police officers were given information about threats being posted to Facebook by Christopher Cleary,” the affidavit alleges.

It accuses Cleary of posting the following message on his Facebook page: “All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 not a bunch of hoes not money none of that. All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I’m 27 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend before and I’m still a virgin, this is why I’m planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I’m ready to die and all the girls the turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see.”

He is also accused of posting: “Theres nothing more dangerous than man ready to die.”

2. Cleary Is From Colorado But Was Visiting Utah

Cleary lives in Denver, Colorado, according to the Deseret News, and he was visiting Utah when the alleged threat was made.

In the affidavit, police noted that an “additional concern had to do with several Women’s Marches taking place in various locations throughout the state today, including a march in Provo, and another in Salt Lake City.”

The affidavit says that he was staying in an AirBNB rental in Provo, Utah. The affidavit reports that officers were “eventually able to locate him at the McDonalds in south Provo, at 1225 S University Ave.”

“He told me he arrived yesterday (1/18/19), and had been staying on the east side of Provo at an Air BNB,” wrote the officer in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, “Officers were provided with an IP address that led them to the area of 1042 S 1000 E in Provo. They were initially unable to find the subject.”

The FBI then contacted Provo police. FBI agents in Colorado were also involved.

3. Christopher Cleary Has a Criminal History Involving Negative Behavior Towards Women

Christopher Cleary has a criminal history in Colorado that allegedly involves “a pattern of threatening behavior towards women,” reports KSL.com.

Colorado court records show a series of arrests for Cleary on accusations including harassment, stalking and charges relating to domestic violence.

According to the affidavit, Cleary “is currently on Probation in Jefferson County, Colorado. The Probation Office contacted me and let me know that this is a pattern of behavior with Cleary where he is on probation for felony stalking and threatening of women,” reported the officer in the affidavit.

“The probation office in Colorado informed me that they intend to seek an extradition warrant for Cleary due to these threats, which also caused major concern to several agencies in Colorado, who thought Cleary might still be in their jurisdictions.”

4. Cleary Is Accused of Making a Terrorism Threat

Provo police wrote in the affidavit that, after consulting with the Utah County Attorney, authorities determined that Cleary had allegedly committed a “threat of terrorism” by “threatening to commit an offense involving bodily injury and death (‘killing as many girls as I see’), and specifically mentioning ‘shooting up a public place soon.'”

Cleary “was escorted out of the McDonalds by an FBI agent and Utah County Major Crime Task Force detective, where I then advised him of his Miranda rights. Cleary told me he understood his rights, and agreed to answer my questions,” the affidavit says.

He also indicated he had “taken medication in the past, but couldn’t remember what it was. He also told me that he has some kind of impulse disorder,” the affidavit accuses.

The officer requested a significant bail amount.

5. Clearly Is Accused of Telling an Officer That He Was ‘Not Thinking Clearly’

According to the police affidavit, Cleary spoke to an officer and “he admitted to making the threats, but claimed to be upset and not thinking clearly when he did so.”

The officer asked Cleary if “he had posted the threats while he was in Provo, and he admitted he did,” alleges the affidavit.

According to the officer who wrote the affidavit, Cleary “allowed me to look through his phone, and I did not see any more threats. He told me he had deleted the Facebook post because he’d been receiving threats from other people since posting it.”

He was arrested because the officer was concerned “for public safety.” The affidavit alleges that Cleary then “made suicidal comments, and said he thought it might be better if he died. He talked about handcuffing himself to a tree in the middle of nowhere where no one could hear him scream as a means of killing himself.”