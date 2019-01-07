Colleen Parkey, Cody Parkey’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colleen Parkey is the wife of Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey, who missed a game-winning field goal on January 6, 2019 to the great dismay of Bears fans.

After the big miss, Cody indicated that he would find comfort in the unconditional love he has from his wife and their dog. He “said he wants to go home see his wife and dog…knowing they don’t care what happened today,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini wrote. (However, video may show the ball was tipped by an Eagles player.)

The couple has been married since 2017, and Cody Parkey frequently gushes about his wife on his Instagram page. Cody Parkey frequently writes about their dog, Marlin, on social media as well. The dog even has its own social media account. However, the couple took the dog’s Instagram account private after the Chicago game on January 6.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Parkey Called Life With His Wife, Colleen, ‘Nothing Short of Amazing’

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 1, 2018. “Happy Anniversary @colleenparkey ! From chasing Flamingos in Aruba to feeding pigeons in Italy, life with you is nothing short of amazing. Love to Love ya!” Cody Parkey wrote on Instagram.

He also called his wife amazing in another Instagram post, writing, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife a guy could ask for! Being your husband is my greatest accomplishment and I can’t wait to celebrate this birthday and many more to come with you! Love you forever @colleenparkey.”

Another photo on Instagram showed Colleen at a shooting range. “My girl @colleenrick dominating the shooting range today!” Cody wrote.

2. Colleen Parkey Lives in Florida & the Couple Were High School Sweethearts

Colleen Parkey’s Twitter page says she is a FSU Alum who lives in Jupiter, Florida. Judging from their social media pages, the couple enjoys traveling. For example, one Instagram photo shows them together at the Vatican in Rome.

“When in Rome,” Cody Parkey wrote with that photo.

Another photo showed the couple in Maui. With a photo of their July 2017 wedding, Parkey used the hashtag “wifey.” Yet another travel pic showed the pair at the “35th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo? Only in Colorado…” They also traveled to Bermuda.

According to UK Star, the pair “were high school sweethearts and began dating as sophomores. And even though the pair split up when they went to different colleges, they reunited after Parkey left Auburn to pursue his professional career.”

Cody Parkey wrote his wife on Instagram, “Happy 22 birthday to this babe @colleenrick ! We have come a long way since we started dating all the way back when we were sophomores in high school and after a long few years without you in college I’m so glad you are back in my life! I hope this day is as special as you are and there is no coincidence that your birthday is a holiday because you are that big of a deal! #colleens22 #memorialday.”

3. Cody Parkey Frequently Posts About His Wife on Social Media

Cody Parkey is not shy about publicly expressing love for his wife.

“Bye week vibes with the fam. Love these two,” Parkey wrote alongside one photo of his wife, Colleen, and the couple’s dog. In another post, he offered Merry Christmas greetings from his family.

Colleen’s maiden name was Colleen Rick. Before they married, Parkey wrote on Instagram, “Happy 24th birthday to my soon to be wife @colleenrick ! You are an amazing person inside and out and I’m so glad to call you mine. Cheers to many more birthdays spent together, love you always!”

4. Parkey Called Colleen ‘The Only Valentine I’ll Ever Need’

Parkey gushed to his wife on Valentine’s Day “The only Valentine I’ll ever need, @marlinparkey and I are lucky to have you @colleenrick !” Colleen retweets things like this:

For her part, Colleen’s Instagram is set to private. On Twitter, she frequently tweets about her husband’s career, mostly retweeting updates. She hasn’t tweeted since September 2018, though.

5. The Couple’s Dog Has Its Own Social Media Account

The couple has a dog named Marlin, and they created a social media account for the pooch. Cody Parkey writes about his dog on social media a lot too.

Marlin Parkey has an Instagram page. One post read, “hey guys 👋🏽✋🏽 sorry for my insta absence, Moms been slacking and I lack thumbs 💁🏽‍♀️ But don’t worry…I’m back 🙌🏽” The dog’s account is now private.

“Missing the fiancé @colleenrick and the pup @marlinparkey a little extra today! Can’t wait for y’all to get back up to Philly!” Cody Parkey wrote before the couple was married.

READ NEXT: Read More About Cody Parkey.