Does Monica Lewinsky Have Kids?

Monica Lewinsky is rarely in the news these days, which is a far cry from how things were for her two decades ago. Now 44, Lewinsky is in the news once more as the 20th anniversary of Bill Clinton’s impeachment was just a few weeks ago.

These days, Lewinsky works as a social activist with a strong focus on bullying. She doesn’t not have children nor did she ever get married.

On Thursday, January 10, an ABC documentary about Lewinsky that highlights the scandal and offers a deeper look into the relationship between Lewinsky and Bill Clinton will air. Truth and Lies: Monica will air at 9 p.m. Eastern. With Lewinsky front and center for two hours tonight, many will find themselves wondering what she has been up to over the past several years.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Chose to Dive Further into Her Education After the Clinton Scandal

Lewinsky is not married, nor does she have any children. While she does date, she does so privately and tries her best to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. It’s unclear if Lewinsky ever wanted to have children but after the Clinton scandal, she did her best to focus on herself, diving headfirst into her education.

She moved to London in 2005, where she studied social psychology at the London School of Economics. She graduated from the school with a Master of Science.

“I moved to England to study, to challenge myself, to escape scrutiny, and to reimagine my identity,” she told Vanity Fair in a 2014 interview.

Where Is Monica Lewinsky Today?

For the most part, Lewinsky keeps to herself. She has dedicated her life to being a voice for others, based on her own experiences with bullying, slut-shaming, and PTSD, which she suffers from as a result. In March 2015, she gave a TED Talk that was called “The Price of Shame.” The 22-minute video has been viewed more than 13 million times. You can watch it below.

In March 2018, Lewinsky penned a guest post for Vanity Fair in the wake of the #MeToo movement. You can read that post here.