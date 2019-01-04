Ocasio Cortez: Congresswomen Can Dance Too [VIDEO]

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽 Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

On January 3, video surfaced of a young Alexandria Ocasio Cortez dancing on a rooftop. The dance was a sort of mash-up of some dance moves from the 1980s cult classic The Breakfast Club and “Lisztomania,” by the French band Phoenix ; Ocasio Cortez made the video with a group of friends back in 2010, when she was a student at Boston College.

The video was put up by a Twitter user called Anonymous1776, who seemed to think the clip would embarrass the newly sworn-in Congresswoman from New York. Anyonymous1776 posted the dance video and wrote, “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is……High School video of “Sandy” Ocasio-Cortez @AoDespair.” Anonymous1776 later deleted their Twitter account, but it’s been put up again by a user with the handle Anonymous17763. You can see that tweet below.

Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is…

…High School video of "Sandy" Ocasio-Cortez @AoDespair pic.twitter.com/j3hTnwErib — AnonymousQ1776 (@AnonymousQ17763) January 4, 2019

Since then, conservatives have taken jabs at Ocasio-Cortez for her dance, with some saying that the freshman senator knows a lot more about dancing than she does about economics. (Conservatives have been criticizing Ocasio Cortez’s proposals about a “green new deal,” which they say are unrealistic.) But the video was also a smash hit with Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters; one Twitter user proclaimed that it had “won the lefty internet” for the day.

Maybe that’s why Ocasio-Cortez decided to put up a fresh dance video on Friday. This one shows the freshman congresswoman, dressed in a somber dark suit, dancing into her office to the strains of Edwin Starr’s 1969 hit, War. The song’s refrain is “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.” The clip ends with Ocasio Cortez dancing into her office on Capitol Hill, where a group of people sits waiting for her. Ocasio Cortez wrote underneath the clip, “I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽Have a great weekend everyone :)”