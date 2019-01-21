Olivia Ambrose Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olivia Ambrose, who is called by the nickname “Liviy,” is a 23-year-old project manager and travel enthusiast who disappeared in Boston after a night out dancing with friends.

Now those friends, Boston Police, and Ambrose’s family have mobilized an effort to find Ambrose, who works for a company called Toast, Inc. and once studied in Scotland.

A Facebook page has been created to find Olivia Ambrose. She is from Wenham and most recently was living in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. Jamaica Plain is a neighborhood in Boston.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ambrose Was Last Seen at a Boston Bar

According to the Facebook page devoted to finding her, Olivia “Liviy” Ambrose was last seen “leaving Hennessy’s Bar on Saturday January 19th around 11pm. The bar is located on Union Street near Faneuil Hall, Haymarket and Govenment Center.” MassLive.com reports that Olivia was out with friends, including members of a volleyball team she played on.

Specifically, says the Facebook page, Ambrose was last seen around 11:04 p.m. on January 19, 2019 “with unidentified white male. Wearing a white/beige/grey coat with a red corduroy dress and doc martins.”

Friends of Olivia Ambrose , trying to help find here. She’s been missing since Saturday night, when she walked out of Hennessy’s in Boston pic.twitter.com/l7e95JHO4G — Bill Shields (@ShieldsWBZ) January 21, 2019

The page urges: “If you remember seeing this girl or have any information please contact police or her sister Francesca Ambrose at 978-578-5702.”

The Boston Police Department has issued a missing person’s alert in Ambrose’s case. It provides a quick summation of information that is similar to the Facebook page, saying, “The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Olivia Ambrose who was last seen in the area of 25 Union Street, Boston at about 10:00 p.m. on January 19, 2019. Ambrose is described as a 24-year-old white female, about 5’2”, with blue eyes and curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red corduroy dress under a long white and grey coat. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Olivia Ambrose is advised to contact 911 or District A-1 (Downtown) Detectives at (617) 343-4248.”

Journalist Michele McPhee wrote on Twitter that, according to sources, Ambrose’s cell phone later pinged that night inside an Uber in Charlestown.

2. The Ambrose Facebook Page Has Shared Photos of a Man It Is Seeking Information About But Her Sister Wrote That He Was Identified

The Facebook page devoted to finding Ambrose shared the above photos with the comment, “Does anyone recognize this man or logo on his shirt? He was last seen at Hennessy’s in Boston with a woman who is now missing. If you have any info, please contact Francesca Ambrose at 978-578-5702. PLEASE SHARE TO HELP.”

MassLive reports that Ambrose has a twin sister named Francesa who, along with a friend named Kate Collins, told the publication they had seen Olivia around 10 p.m. as they all danced inside the bar.

“We were all dancing in front of the stage, nothing out of the ordinary,” said Collins to MassLive, which added that “Olivia then walked outside with a man who had been escorted out of the bar by a bouncer,” which was confirmed by surveillance video.

That’s the last time anyone’s heard from her.

However, Francesca Ambrose, who goes by the name Franny, wrote on Facebook on January 21: “Hi everyone. As an update please focus on liviy and not the man in the photos. The police have contacted the man in the photo (he has been identified) and the police are doing their thing.”

3. The Band That Was Playing That Night Has Shared Olivia’s Photos on Facebook

The Facebook page for the band Kilroe has shared a series of photos showing Olivia Ambrose.

“Hi everyone. There is a missing girl, Olivia ‘Liviy’ Ambrose, last seen leaving our show around 11pm this past Saturday night at Hennessy’s. She left with the guy in these photos,” the page says.

Missing Person: 23 y-o Olivia Ambrose (Liviy) last seen Sat PM at Hennessy’s Bar in Boston. Any info—call ⁦⁦@bostonpolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q7C9IQoqLt — Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) January 21, 2019

“If you were at the show and recognize him or know what the logo is on his shirt please contact her sister or BPD. Her sister, Franny Ambrose, has set up a Facebook page: Missing Person: Help Find Olivia ‘Liviy’ Ambrose. Again if you have any information or took photos or videos at the show please contact the FB page or BPD. Thank you.”

On Facebook, where she went by Liviy Ambrose, Ambrose mostly posted photos showing her with friends and family.

4. Ambrose’s Family Says It’s Not Like Her to Disappear

Olivia’s family members have told local journalists that it makes no sense that Olivia would just disappear.

Journalist Jennifer Eagan wrote on Twitter on January 21, 2019, “Family and friends are searching for 23 year old Olivia Ambrose today. She was last seen leaving Hennessy’s in Faneuil Hall Saturday night around 11p. Her sister, mom and dad say it is very unlike Olivia to not be in touch with them.”

Co-workers have also shared in the concern.

#boston people. My coworker is missing. If you see or hear of anything, please contact @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/X2xLmOiL4D — Phil Wesson (@Philwesson) January 21, 2019

“Anything at all. Even if they don’t think it is relevant, it might be. We just want to have her get in touch with us or somebody get in touch with us. We just want to hear from her and have her home,” Ambrose’s mother told WCVB-TV of the outreach goals.

5. Olivia Loves Travel & to Immerse Herself in Different Cultures

According to MassLive, Olivia, an University of Edinburgh graduate, is employed at Toast, Inc. Olivia’s LinkedIn profile says she is a project coordinator at Toast.

In her LinkedIn introduction, she wrote, “Whilst at university I studied a degree in Spanish, which led to me becoming fluent in the language, gaining excellent analytical skills, and developing excellent time management and organisational abilities.”

She added: “Over the years I have honed my technical and communication skills through both personal, academic, and professional endeavours. I have also been independent from a young age – moving from the US to the UK on my own when I was 18, and then again two years later as I moved to Spain for a year. Through these experiences I have learned to be flexible and can adapt to new environments and situations quickly. Moreover, I thrive in changing environments where there is always the element of surprise. I love to travel and immerse myself within different cultures and countries, which my international background would suggest, and I would love to combine my passion for seeing and understanding different parts of the world into my career.”

She describes Toast as a “an all-in-one point of sale and restaurant management system. Built specifically for restaurants on an affordable cloud-based platform, Toast offers advanced functionality including tableside ordering, quick menu modifications, real-time enterprise reporting, online ordering, and labor management on an easy-to-use interface.”

While in college, Olivia had a series of internships and other experiences. For example, she wrote that she “worked with a team during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to provide smooth front of house operation of catering services. In addition to this I maintained very high standards of customer service and product quality at all times and demonstrated a positive, helpful and welcoming attitude to all customers.” She was also a summer intern for EBSCO Information Services, for MITRE, and was a teen night assistant.

She received an MA (honors) in Spanish at her university.