Rashida Tlaib: ‘We’re Going to Impeach the Motherf*cker’

Rashida Tlaib, a new Democratic Congresswoman, used an expletive to refer to President Donald Trump during an event on January 3, 2018, telling the audience “we’re going to impeach the motherf*cker.”

Specifically, in the full anecdote, Tlaib said she had made the comment to her son. Here’s the video. Be aware that it uses the graphic word:

In a story on CNN.com, Tlaib also recounted the same anecdote – without the swear word. That article says that her son is 13-years-old. “Rashida Tlaib likes to tell a story about how when she found out she had been elected to Congress, her 13-year-old son whispered in her ear, ‘See mama, bullies don’t win,'” CNN reported, quoting Tlaib as saying, “He was talking about Donald Trump.”

According to CNN, she is the first Palestinian-American ever elected to U.S. Congress. She is an incoming Congresswoman in Michigan’s 13th congressional district who is one of two Muslim women now in Congress (the other is Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota.)

Here’s what you need to know:

The Comment Was Made at a Progressive Event

This really happened. I am U.S. Congresswoman. Not bad for a girl from southwest Detroit who didn't speak English, daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

According to the Washington Examiner, Tlaib, a Democrat, used the expletive at “an event hosted by progressive organization MoveOn.”

The video shows that she said that her son had told her, “Look mama, you won. Bullies don’t win,” after her victory, and she responded, “You’re right, they don’t. And we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf*cker.”

Several reporters took note of the comment.

Tlaib’s Twitter page says she is from Detroit, Michigan and describes her as “Unbossed Congresswoman for Michigan’s #13districtstrong Mama working for justice, social worker at heart, Detroiter, Palestinian American, proud Muslima.”

The same day as the comment, she wrote on Twitter, “This really happened. I am U.S. Congresswoman. Not bad for a girl from southwest Detroit who didn’t speak English, daughter of Palestinian immigrants. #13thDistrictStrong: You helped change Congress forever. Now, let’s get to work to change our neighborhoods. #rootedincommunity.”

She added, “This is it. You officially have a new Congresswoman who is ready to fight for you. Being accessible to every single resident from day one is how I serve you. My door is always open to you. #13thDistrictStrong.”

Rashida Tlaib Also Called for Trump’s Impeachment in an Op-Ed

On her first day in office, Tlaib also called for the president’s impeachment in an op-ed. The article ran in the Detroit Free Press with a co-author and is titled, “Now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.”

It says, “President Donald Trump is a direct and serious threat to our country. On an almost daily basis, he attacks our Constitution, our democracy, the rule of law and the people who are in this country. His conduct has created a constitutional crisis that we must confront now.”

Tlaib made impeaching Trump a plank in her campaign too. She won the seat vacated by veteran Michigan Rep. John Conyers. In 2016, according to The Hill, she was escorted from the Detroit Economic Club after interrupting a speech by Trump.

Her campaign website bio says she “Ris the mother of two boys and the oldest of 14 children, born and raised in Detroit. She is a proud graduate of Detroit Public Schools and the daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents. Rashida made history in 2008 by winning her race for State Representative and becoming the first Muslim woman to ever serve in the Michigan Legislature. Rashida served three terms, rising to the Democratic Chair of the House Appropriations Committee.”