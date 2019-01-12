Robert Blake Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, an all-new episode of ABC News 20/20 will interview actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in 2001 of the murder of his second wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley.

The special will include interviews with Blake’s defense attorney Thomas Mesereau, actors Elliott Gould and Gavin MacLeod, and Bonny’s friends and family.

Read on to find out what you need to know about Blake’s kids and family.

1. Robert Was Bonnny Lee Bakley’s 10th Husband

In 1999, Blake met Bonnie Lee Bakley. At the time, she had already been married to nine different men. In 2000, Blake and Bonnie married. Not long after, DNA tests showed that Blake was the child of her child, Rosie.

Bonnie’s first husband was her cousin, Paul, whom she married at age 21. Together, the pair had two children: a son named Glenn and a daughter named Holly.

Holly testified against Blake in trial, taking the stand to discuss Blake and Bonnie’s troubled relationship. Holly was just 24 at the time. At one point during the trial, she recalled her mother asking her how she should tell Robert about the pregnancy.

In August of this year, Radar Online reported Holly as saying, “I’m terrified of Robert Blake Opens a New Window. Because I KNOW he was responsible for killing my mother!”

In 2015, Closer Weekly conducted an interview with Holly. During the interview, she said, “I was hoping he’d go to prison… Robert Blake ruined my life.”

2. He Has Three Biological Children

Robert Blake has three biological children: Rose Lenore Sophia Blake, Denilah Blake, and Noah Blake.

Denilah and Noah are with Blake’s wife of 20 years, Sondra Blake Kerr. Rose is with Bonnie Lee Bakley.

In 2015, The National Enquirer obtained photos of Rose Blake, which you can check out here.

A source shared with the outlet at the time, “She is beautiful and super nice and is really, really funny.”

Rose was just 11 months old when her mother was shot to death.

3. His Daughter Delinah Is Married to Author Gregg Hurwitz

Robert Blake’s daughter Delinah, who works as a psychology professor, is married to Gregg Hurwitz, who has authored several novels.

Hurwitz also writes scripts and produces. His script work includes a film adaptation of his book Orphan X, and a TV adaptation of Joby Warrick’s Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS, along with a screenplay for the 2017 film The Book of Henry.

Together, he and Delinah have two daughters.

4. Noah Says That His Father’s Situation Is “Nobody’s Fault Bus His”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, in 2005, Noah said of his father’s situation: “It’s nobody’s fault but his.” Asked why he didn’t attend the trial, Noah said he was not invited.

In an interview in 2012, Noah was asked how he felt about his father’s trial. He evaded the question, but said, “You think of any possible scenario that could have happened.”

Noah has appeared in a number of films and TV series, including Harry and the Hendersons, The Wonder Years, Married with Children. He has also appeared in Teen Witch, Mystery Men, and Piranhaconda.

5. His First Wife Was Actress Sondra Kerr

Blake and actress Sondra Kerr married in 1961. They divorced in 1983.

According to a 2005 Associated Press article, Kerr claimed in court, while she was testifying as part of a wrongful death lawsuit, that he tried to have her killed after the couple split.

“[Kerr], who was married to Blake more than 20 years, testified that several people told her in the mid-1970s the actor took out a ‘contract’ to kill her and her boyfriend.” Blake reportedly intended to blame the killings on the followers of Charles Manson, according to Kerr.

Over the course of her career, Kerr has appeared in television shows like Days of Our Lives, ER, Dangerous Minds, Of Mice and Men, and The Monkey Mission, among others.