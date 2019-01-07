Eric Cowell, Simon Cowell’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Simon Cowell is one of the biggest names in television. As a talent competition judge, A&R executive, TV producer, entrepreneur, and music consultant, Cowell has taken the world of entertainment and reality competition by storm.

But what about Simon’s personal life? What do we know about his son, Eric? How old is he and is he interested in following in his father’s footsteps? Here’s what you should know.

1. He is 4 Years Old

Eric Cowell is just four years old.

Despite his young age, he has appeared on AGT a handful of times. And Simon is in no way shy when it comes to talking about his son.

In 2017, he told US Magazine, “The older he gets, it’s quite interesting how we have similar tastes… Either we like the same thing or we don’t like the same thing. But he loves the show, I mean he really does.” (In reference to America’s Got Talent.)

Earlier that year, Eric appeared on the show. At one point during the episode, Cowell was backstage with his son, and asked him, “If you had to be on a desert island for the rest of your life with either me or mommy, who would it be?” Eric pointed at his father and said, “Because you press the scary buzzer all day.”

2. His Mother Is Lauren Silverman

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric into the world in 2014. They started dating in 2013. The pair’s love story is quite controversial.

According to Good Housekeeping, the two met in Barbados a number of years ago; at the time, Lauren was on a vacation with her then-husband. Years later, the two reconnected. The outlet reports that when they did so, Lauren was still married.

Then, in 2013, she became pregnant. Not long after, Lauren’s husband filed for a divorce. Business Insider reports that Simon Cowell was accused (by Lauren’s ex-husband) of adultery in the divorce documents.

In March 2014, Andrew Silverman, Lauren’s ex-husband, spoke to the Daily Mail, saying, “It was a fascinating experience, unexpected and shocking…I learned a lot, moved forward.”

3. He Participated with His Father on AGT

Simon has had Eric on AGT more than once, and frequently talks about his little one.

This July, he even set his son up with a participant on the show!

When five-year-old singer Sophie Fatu, one of the youngest participants ever to compete on AGT, appeared on the show, Simon told his son, “Your girlfriend is singing next. You are actually gonna help me judge this one.”

Earlier in the season, Simon told Sophie that she was “hilarious” and joked, “I want you to date my son.”

Sophie didn’t seem to be against the possibility of dating Eric. In a pre-recorded segment for the show, she was asked by producers if she had a boyfriend, and bashfully replied, “Simon’s son.”

4. Simon Wants His Son to Run AGT

Recently, Simon spoke to Extra about America’s Got Talent.

During the interview, he said that his son had asked him, “Daddy, when I’m older, can I work on ‘AGT'”. Simon said he replied, “No, you will be running ‘AGT’ by the age of 18.”

How did Eric feel knowing he was going to run America’s Got Talent? Completely fine.

Simon has discussed Eric taking over the franchise before. In November, he told Lizzie Cundy on This Morning, “He’s in training as you will see over the weekend… I’m getting him ready to do my job.”

5. He Was Named After Simon’s Father

Eric is named after Simon’s father, Eric Philip Cowell. Growing up, Simon’s father was an estate agent, property developer, and music industry executive.

In 2011, Simon appeared on The Tonight Show with Piers Morgan on CNN, where he opened up about his father’s death. His father passed away in 1999 from a heart attack at age 81, which Simon described as, “… The worst day of my life,’ Cowell said, ‘a horrible horrible time.'”

According to the article, Simon credits his father with “giving him a unique ability to use his charms to be able to reach out and connect with anybody regardless of their background.”