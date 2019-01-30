What Tyson Chicken Products Were Recalled in January 2019?

A major food company is recalling thousands of pounds of frozen chicken nuggets sold nationwide at club stores, the USDA said in a statement. Tyson Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling more than 36,000 pounds of white meat panko chicken nuggets because of possible “foreign matter contamination,” the food safety department said on January 29, 2019.

“Tyson Foods, Inc., a Sedalia, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today,” a press release from the USDA said.

The company said in a statement, “Tyson Foods, Inc. announced today a voluntary recall of 5-pound bags of Tyson®Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that were sold at club stores nationwide. “The recall includes 5-pound bags of Tyson® Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets purchased since November 26, 2018, with the following information: UPC: 0 23700 03558 5; Lots feature “best if used by” dates of November 26, 2019; Case codes 3308SDL03 with time stamps of 23:00 to 01:59; Establishment “P13556.”

The USDA Says There Have Been No Reports of ‘Adverse Reactions,’ Including Injuries or Illness, Because of the Rubber Issue

According to the USDA, “The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The Food and Inspection Service lists the recall as a Class I recall, which means it is a , “situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the USDA press release, “FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The Company Received Complaints From Consumers About ‘Extraneous Material’ in the Frozen Chicken Nugget Packages

Tyson and the USDA said that the FSIS was notified about the issue on January 29. The recall came after consumer complaints made to Tyson about “extraneous material,” namely rubber, found in the frozen chicken nugget packages.

“A small number of consumers contacted the company to say they had found small pieces of soft, blue rubber in the nuggets, prompting the company to issue the recall. Though the pieces have been found in a very small number of packages, no injuries have been reported with this recall; however, out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling 36,420 pounds of product,” Tyson said in a statement.

Tyson Says the Chicken Was Sold at Clubs Stores Including in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey & Utah

According to Tyson’s press release, “Consumers should know that the product was shipped to club store distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah.”

The Missouri-based company added, “Consumers who have purchased any of the affected items, you should discard the product, cut the UPC and date code from the back of the packaging and mail it to the following address for a full refund. Tyson Foods Consumer Relations, P.O. Box 219, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.”

Tyson said, “Consumers with questions should call the special toll-free line at 1-888-747-7611. Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday 7am – 6pm CST.”

