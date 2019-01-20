WATCH: Laura Loomer Burst Onstage at the Women’s March & Called Attendees ‘Jew-Haters’

Conservative activist Laura Loomer made a surprise appearance at the NYC Women’s March on Saturday afternoon, where she rushed the stage and expressed her views on some of the high-profile participants in the march. Loomer ran up to the stage in Manhattan’s Foley Square just as the Women’s March NYC director Agunda Okeyo was making opening remarks at the rally; Loomer yelled, “The Women’s March does not represent Jewish people!” She was also heard screaming, “The Women’s March hates Jews! Linda Sarsour is a Jew-hater! Tamika Mallory is a Jew hater!”

Loomer was escorted off stage before she had time to say anything more. You can watch the video of her protest here:

Laura Loomer rushes the #WomensMarch stage and screams "The Women's March hates Jews!" at the crowd, gets escorted off by police.

(Thanks to @Rebell117 for the clip) pic.twitter.com/rViP5gjvCM — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 19, 2019

and here:

If you wanted an angle of the incident that's not first-person pic.twitter.com/OhZrzI1eFi — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 19, 2019

The activist reportedly said that she had also managed to confront New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez during the march, and vowed to put up video of the confrontation soon. Loomer reportedly said that Ocasio Cortez was “trembling” after the meeting. Heavy will update this post once video of that encounter is available.

The Women’s March Has Been Accused of Antisemitism in the Past

Shabbat Shalom to everyone except the people trying to tear down black, immigrant, trans, and WOC leaders in the feminist movement. Foley Square is looking beautiful. #WomensMarchNYC #womenswave #JewishResistance #jwocmarching #IMarchFor pic.twitter.com/vjbCvcM3zw — JVP – New York City (@jvpliveNY) January 19, 2019

Laura Loomer is hardly the first person to accuse the organizers of the Women’s March of antisemitism. There have been long-running rumors that Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez, two of the movement’s organizers, have expressed antisemitic views. According to a piece in Tablet magazine, citing “secondhand sources,” both Perez and Mallory have claimed that Jewish people “bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people.” The same secondhand sources also told Tablet that Perez and Mallory also believed that Jews were proven to have been leaders of the American slave trade. Both Perez and Mallory have totally denied ever saying this.

Mallory has also faced criticism for her ties to Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam. Farrahkan has been widely criticized for making antisemitic remarks. Mallory has attended at least one event organized by Farrakhan and has called Mr. Farrakhan “the GOAT,” or “greatest of all time,” on social media.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, who is the chief operating officer for the Women’s March group, said that the organization was just going through “growing pains,” according to the New York Times. Carmona told the Times that the group was doing everything possible to make sure that Jewish women felt welcome in the march, and stressed that they consider Jewish people to be a vulnerable group and that antisemitism is a serious issue.