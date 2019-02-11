Amy Murray: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Murray is a jail nurse from Missouri who is accused of poisoning her construction worker husband to death with antifreeze.

Police allege that the murder plot’s motive was a love triangle involving an inmate at the jail where Murray worked. Joshua Murray, Amy’s husband, died in December 2018. The inmate was serving time for murder.

1. Amy Murray Is Accused of Setting Her Husband on Fire to Camouflage the Crime

In a news release, the Miller County Sheriff’s Department said that a 911 call was received on December 11, 2018 reporting a house fire at a home in Iberia, Missouri.

“The body of Joshua Murray was located inside the residence,” according to the news release from Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

“Missouri State Fire Marshall Investigators along with Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office determined the fire to be arson, originating inside the master bedroom of the residence.”

Authorities discovered that the fire was caused by arson. Murray’s body was discovered in a fire-damaged bed, authorities said.

2. Murray Wanted to Marry the Jail Inmate, Authorities Say

Authorities say they discovered a motive: That Amy Murray was allegedly involved romantically with an inmate at the jail where she worked.

ABC 17 says the inmate’s name is Eugene Claypool, and he was incarcerated at Jefferson City Correctional Center, where Murray worked as a nurse.

The Missouri inmate database provides this information about Claypool:

Sentence Summary Life (Life, 10, 15, 7 CC)

Active Offenses MURDER 2ND DEGREE

Completed Offenses ARMED CRIMINAL ACTION; BURGLARY 1ST DEG; TAMP 1ST W MTRVEH-AIRPLN; THEFT-ANHYDROUS AMONIA

Authorities recorded phone calls between Murray and Claypool. “During the phone calls, Amy Murray talks about not wanting to be around her husband, Joshua Murray, and was wanting a divorce from him,” a probable cause statement alleges. “Amy Murray talks about wanting Joshua Murray to come home from Nebraska and she is tired of being around him.”

According to Fox 8, Claypool has been behind bars for 18 years “in the deadly stabbing of a 72-year-old man.”

3. Joshua Murray Was Poisoned, an Autopsy Found

An autopsy was conducted by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office, which concluded that Joshua Murray was already dead when the fire started, the Sheriff’s news release states.

The cause of death was poisoning, according to the news release. Authorities believe the poison used was antifreeze.

“Detectives identified the suspect as Amy Murray, Joshua Murray’s wife,” alleges the news release, which says that Amy Murray was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and was taken into custody on $750,000 bond.

4. Josh Murray Was a Construction Supervisor

According to his obituary, Josh Murray, age 37, of Iberia, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at his home. “He was born in Tuscumbia on November 8, 1981, son of James and Janice (Pendleton) Murray. On June 12, 2003, in Iberia, Josh married Amy Prater,” says the obit.

“Josh worked many years in construction at Ft. Leonard Wood and most recently as a supervisor for Perini Construction. He was a member of Curry Community Church,” the obit said, adding that he was survived by his son and wife, Amy Murray, along with other relatives.

People left tributes to him on the obituary page. “Josh was a Good young man, wonderful to be around, faithful he ministered to people probrably (sic) more than he knew. He is Loved and will be missed by all who knew him,” wrote one.

“He was a good man and and I am sure a great husband, father, son and brother. I was proud to know him the short time that did,” wrote another.

5. Murray Is Accused of Going to McDonalds After Lighting the Fire

A probable cause statement provided additional details and presents a chilling set of details.

After she allegedly set the fire, Murray took her 11-year-old son and dogs to a local McDonald’s restaurant, according to ABC 17.

A memorial fund was created in Josh Murray’s name.