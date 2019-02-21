Andy Hubbard, Stephanie Ruhle’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank came under scrutiny after the Wall Street Journal reported on February 21, 2019, that the two were suspected to having an affair. The newspaper cited unnamed sources who claimed that emails between the two suggested “an intimate relationship.”

The story alleged that Plank relied on Ruhle for business advice over the counsel of his own business executives. Ruhle has also reportedly traveled with Plank on his private jet. Kelley McCormick, the senior vice president of communications for Under Armour, told the Journal that Ruhle and Plank are just friends.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful, strong, and loving wife @SRuhle You are one-of-a-kind and I don't know where I'd be without you. Keep striving to make a better world for our family and all families of the world. #ILoveYou pic.twitter.com/DWAcUCsPkK — Andy Hubbard (@TigerDog20) December 24, 2017

Both Plank and Ruhle are married. Ruhle’s husband, Andy Hubbard, works for a startup in New York City and has a lengthy background in the financial sector. They have three children together.

Here’s what you need to know about Andy Hubbard.

1. Andy Hubbard is the Co-CEO of a Technology Startup

Andrew Lewis Hubbard, 46, has a finance background. But according to his Linkedin profile, he shifted his focus to the technology sector in August of 2018. He became the co-CEO of a company called HausMart. He described the company as a “startup technology company.”

Hubbard recently shared a link to the company website from his Linkedin account. HausMart is an app that allows the user to sell anything directly from their smartphone. According to its website, the goal is to allow small business owners and entrepreneurs the ability to sell products through a mobile platform as opposed to needing to buy a traditional point-of-sale system.

2. Hubbard Previously Worked at a Hedge Fund & an Investment Bank

Andy Hubbard spent the majority of his professional career thus far in the financial world. Prior to joining HausMart, he worked at the hedge fund UBS O’Connor for nearly four years as a Managing Director. He explained on his Linkedin profile that he focused on credit portfolios.

From 2004 to 2014, Hubbard was a manager at the investment bank Credit Suisse and specialized in credit derivatives trading.

Hubbard worked at Deutsche Bank from 2003 until 2004, and at a software company called Kiodex from 2000 to 2003. He also worked as an associate at Credit Suisse from 1997 through 2000.

3. Hubbard & Ruhle Were Listed on a 2012 List Called ‘Wall Street’s Hottest Power Couples’

Meet Wall Street's Hottest Power Couples http://t.co/WzqTfPd1 via @clusterstock — Julia La Roche (@SallyPancakes) February 10, 2012

Andy Hubbard and Stephanie Ruhle met while they were both working at Credit Suisse. Ruhle had a 14-year career in finance before she switched her focus to journalism. They got married in 2002.

They were featured on a Business Insider list in 2012 called, “Wall Street’s Hottest Power Couples.” The article mentions that she and Hubbard “met while they were competing in the same global training program at Credit Suisse.”

The Power Couples List included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner; Fox Business correspondent Melissa Francis and Wray Thorn; CNN anchor Erin Burnett and David Rubulotta; and Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo and Jonathan Steinberg.

4. Hubbard Studied Engineering at Princeton University & Played Lacrosse

With @SRuhle watching Princeton Lax and who is sitting in front of us? Paul Volcker! pic.twitter.com/WczT8uIq — Andy Hubbard (@TigerDog20) March 17, 2012

Finance does not appear to have been Hubbard’s initial career path. He graduated from Princeton University in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Aerospace engineering.

He also played midfield for the lacrosse team. His younger brother Jesse also played there and in 2012 was inducted into the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

5. Andy Hubbard & Stephanie Ruhle Have Three Children & Live in Manhattan

MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle Is Upgrading at Home: Peek inside the news anchor's new Upper East Side townhouse https://t.co/hGqpGwbvri — REaltaGroup (@REaltaGroup) June 28, 2017

Andy Hubbard and Stephanie Ruhle have three young children named Reese, Harrison, and Drew.

The couple moved from Tribeca to the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 2017. The Observer reported at the time that Ruhle and Hubbard had purchased a four-story townhouse for $7.5 million. Their previous apartment in Tribeca reportedly sold for $5.2 million.