CWU ‘All Clear’ Given After Active Shooter Reports

Central Washington University has given the all clear and announced that campus is safe after tense moments that followed police confirming that they were investigating an active shooter report on the evening of February 6, 2019. “UPDATE: No confirmed shots, no known suspects and no suspect has been found,” the university wrote.

They said the reports focused on the area of Lind Hall. However, the university then provided this update: “We have no reports of any injuries at this time.” The university later added: “University police reported that all buildings have been secured and the campus is safe and all-clear.”

You can see photos and videos from the scene later in this article.

We have no reports of any injuries at this time. #CWUActiveShooter — CWU (@CentralWashU) February 7, 2019

Eight minutes after reporting there were no injures, the university wrote on Twitter: “UPDATE: We are still doing a search of campus buildings and asking students and those on campus to stay in place. We have received a report of an active in the area of Lind Hall on the CWU Ellensburg campus. Stay out of the area. We have no reports of any injuries at this time.”

However, the university then provided the “all clear” information:

University police reported that all buildings have been secured and the campus is safe and all-clear. — CWU (@CentralWashU) February 7, 2019

UPDATE: We are still doing a search of campus buildings and asking students and those on campus to stay in place. We have received a report of an active in the area of Lind Hall on the CWU Ellensburg campus. Stay out of the area. We have no reports of any injuries at this time. — CWU (@CentralWashU) February 7, 2019

The reports led to a frightening night on the campus as students were placed in lockdown.

I was in the SURC Gym at the time of the active shooter. We were brought into rooms, students barricaded the doors. We were escorted out by Police.

THANK YOU to the first responders! pic.twitter.com/CFRSHWMRfQ — Brendan (@BrendanDolleman) February 7, 2019

This was the first report:

“CWU Alert: There has been a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on CWU Ellensburg Campus. Stay out of the area,” CWU Police and Parking wrote on Twitter. No other details were provided; it’s was not clear whether there was actually an active shooter. You can listen to the police scanner on Broadcastify here.

At 6:50 p.m., CWU Police and Parking wrote, “We are still doing a search of campus buildings and asking students and those on campus to stay where they are. We have received a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on the CWU Ellensburg campus. Stay out of the way. #CWUActiveShooter.”

Then, the university gave the no injuries update.

CWU Alert: There has been a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on CWU Ellensburg Campus. Stay out of the area. — CWU Police & Parking (@cwu_police) February 7, 2019

We are still doing a search of campus buildings and asking students and those on campus to stay where they are. We have received a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on the CWU Ellensburg campus. Stay out of the way. #CWUActiveShooter — CWU (@CentralWashU) February 7, 2019

The governor weighed in.

Law enforcement are on the scene of a report of an active shooter and urging folks to stay clear of the area. To the officers, CWU students and faculty, and everyone on campus: stay safe. https://t.co/cY037lpr8K — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 7, 2019

Video and photos from the scene circulated on social media:

Currently locked at the Rec center #cwu pic.twitter.com/9XO6SHfbFd — Bryan Cadena (@brycadena) February 7, 2019

Here’s more:

CWU Friends – Please be safe

Here's where to listen live https://t.co/znxhYDJSxo

No confirmed injuries, no confirmed shots, no confirmed shooter. Police are searching the area and evacuating where possible. Stay safe. ❤️ — little turnip tot (@crabqueeen) February 7, 2019

Police appear to be clearing the buildings without incident,” reported KXL News.

#BREAKING CWU students are receiving this message of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/bEQ3bpkgF6 — Crystina Lugo-Beach (@CrystinaKVEW) February 7, 2019

People took to social media before the university gave the all clear. “Active shooter at Central Washington University. My mom texted me this as she has a friend who’s daughter goes there. So damn close to home,” wrote one man. Another wrote: “there’s an active shooter at central washington university, please text ur friends who attend to make sure they’re safe.”

**Active Shooter**

My stepdaughter texted!! She's at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA., "Hey, jusy fyi. Active shooter on campus. I am safe in a locked room amd bldg. Dont call. Text is ok. I love you guys!! Please dont worry." FU @NRA!!#TheResistance — 🌟BLUE DOGGIN 45🌟 (@imjustnutz) February 7, 2019

One man reported that his family’s restaurant near campus was also locked down.

This article will be updated when more information is known.