Clark Gable III Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clark Gable’s grandson, actor Clark Table III, has died at age 30.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Cause of Death Is Unclear

Clark Gable III Dies; Cheaters Host & Grandson of Clark Gable Was 30 https://t.co/eDCwScs147 pic.twitter.com/v7ShEgstFm — Styleupnow (@StyleUpNow2017) February 22, 2019

According to TMZ, Gable was found unresponsive in his bed Friday morning by his fiancee. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The outlet reports a family member as telling them that Clark had no prior health conditions.

Radar Online reportedly spoke to Heather Chadwell hours after Gable III’s death, saying, “Clark had a heart of gold and I am just so shaken right now.” She went on to say, “We were together on-and-off for several years and during that time we went through a lot. Clark would disappear for days on end… With the disappearing and not knowing what he was doing took a toll on our relationship.”

2. He Was an Actor & Hosted the Reality Show ‘Cheaters’

#BREAKING: Clark Gable III, grandson of legendary actor and former host of 'Cheaters' has died at 30. According to @Variety Gable was recently filming crime drama “Sunset at Dawn” #SAD #RIP pic.twitter.com/OIqonzA016 — Tony Marino (@TMarinoWDBO) February 23, 2019

Gable III was an actor, himself, and hosted the reality show Cheaters from season 13 to 14. A number of messages have been posted on the official Cheaters Facebook page. One, from show creator Bobby Goldstein, reads, ““So sad. so so sad. we all loved you clark. rip young man. love, bg.”

The Cheaters website has also been updated to honor Gable III’s life. They write, “Clark was one of our own and a great member of the Cheaters family. He will be long remembered as a hard worker and a great family man. He joined us in 2012 and has been a pleasure to work with. We wish his wife and family well.”

According to his IMDB bio, he began modeling at the ripe age of 5. He has modeled for designers like Prada, Chrome Hearts, Disney, and Converse.

Gable III’s most recent project, Heckle, is currently in post-production. He was also announced to be part of the new film Sunset at Dawn.

3. He Was Arrested in 2011 for Shining a Laser Pointer at a Police Helicopter

R.I.P Clark Gable III

Thoughts with his family and friends at this sad time 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/PAf0FSy8A5 — wendy mccrone (@mccrone_wendy) February 22, 2019

Gable III made headlines in 2011 when he was arrested for shining a laser pointer at an LAPD helicopter. He was just 22 at the time. Gable III pleaded guilty and served six days in jail.

Speaking to CNN after the arrest, Gable’s manager, Roxane Davis, said, “Boys will be boys, and he was playing with what he thought was a toy and not a felony piece… From what he told me from jail, he had it out the window and he was shining it out the window, and the next thing he knew was that he had a spotlight on him.” She added, “It’s terrible. He was crying yesterday from jail.”

According to Deadline, he later expressed gratitude for being “able to set an example” in prison.

In 2009, he also survived being stabbed in the ribs by someone at a party in LA.

4. He Is the Grandson of the Famous Actor Clark Gable

Esther Williams visiting Clark Gable on the set of The Hucksters (1947) pic.twitter.com/lazqABNs9L — Conrad J. Barrington (@cjubarrington) February 22, 2019

Gable III is the grandson of the famous Hollywood actor, Clark Gable. The actor, who passed away in 1960, was best known for playing Rhett Butler in the 1939 film Gone With the Wind. He also won the Oscar for Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night in 1934.

Gable III, who also went by the name Clark James Gable, was the son of Tracy Yarro and John Clark Gable, the only son of Clark Gable. His sister, Kayley Gable, is known for her appearances on Reality Obsessed and Paris Hilton’s My New BFF.

Tracy announced her son’s death in an Instagram post, writing, “with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son.”

5. He Studied Acting at New York Film Academy

His longtime girlfriend, Heather Chadwell, also revealed he was horrifically stabbed!https://t.co/2Ps2efgxua — National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) February 22, 2019

Gable III studied acting at the New York Film Academy.

According to his IMDB bio, he spent his spare time surfing, boxing, riding dirt bikes, and flying RC planes.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter.