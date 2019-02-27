Jake Cohen, Michael Cohen’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jake Cohen is one of Michael Cohen’s two children. He’s been forced into the spotlight, often seen with his father, ever since his dad’s offices were raided nearly a year ago and Michael pleaded guilty in August 2018 to campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud. In November he entered a guilty plea for lying to a Senate committee, and in December he was sentenced to three years in prison. Today, Michael Cohen is testifying to the House Oversight Committee about President Donald Trump. Here is what you need to know about his son, Jake.

1. Jake Was with His Dad when Michael Was Sentenced to Prison

When Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, Jake was with his dad, his mom, and his sister Samantha, the LA Times reported. He held his mom, Laura, as the sentence was read and Samantha cried.

Michael Cohen apologized in an emotional statement. He said his blind loyalty to Trump led him to ignore his moral compass, Arkansas Online shared. He apologized for the emotional turmoil he caused his family.

2. Michael Cohen Referenced His Trip with Jake To Meet a University Baseball Coach To Show He Hadn’t Gone to Prague

In January 2017, Michael Cohen visited the University of Southern California with his son to meet the university’s baseball coach. This trip was at the same time that an uncorroborated report had claimed that Michael Cohen had been in Prague to meet with Russian officials. Cohen said this was a false report.

In a statement to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in 2017, he wrote: “I was in Los Angeles with my son who dreams of playing division 1 baseball next year at a prestigious university like USC. We were visiting the campus, meeting with various coaches, and discussing his future. Media sources have been able to confirm these facts and I can provide you with proof.”

Michael Cohen tweeted a photo of his passport, which you can see above, as proof. Some people made fun of the tweet, saying a closed passport book proved nothing.

3. An Attendee of Jake’s Bar Mitzvah Said Trump Was So Late that He Delayed the Blessings

An attendee of Jake’s bar mitzvah in 2012 said that Trump was so late that he delayed the blessings, Business Insider reported. In a speech, Trump then said he hadn’t planned on attending but Michael Cohen had begged to come, calling him, his secretary, and his children frequently. Guests laughed at Trump’s comments.

4. Jake Will Be Graduating from the University of Miami in 2022

According to Jake Ross’ Instagram, he will be graduating from the University of Miami in 2022. His sister Samantha is attending the University of Pennsylvania.

5. Michael Cohen Talked About His Incredible Children in His Opening Statement

Really⁉️ Cohen would choose loyalty to you over Laura, Samantha and Jake⁉️Let’s ask @michaelcohen212 if he loves you more than his kids…. pic.twitter.com/INayrgS03c — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) April 21, 2018

In Michael Cohen’s opening statement, released Tuesday night, he talked about his family — including his wife and children. He wrote, in part:

I am a blessed husband of 24 years and a father to an incredible daughter and son. When I married my wife, I promised her that I would love her, cherish her, and protect her. As my father said countless times throughout my childhood, ‘you my wife, and you my children, are the air that I breathe.’ To my Laura, my Sami, and my Jake, there is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect you.”

Cohen said he was often the emergency contact for his children’s friends because they knew he would drop everything and care for them like they were his own. He said he ignored his own conscience at times concerning Trump, which he regrets.