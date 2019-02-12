Javon McKinley Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley was charged with assaulting two police officers after he was found intoxicated and unconscious in an Uber, Indy Star reports.

McKinley, 20, is accused of punching two Notre Dame security police officers who tried to help him to his dorm.

McKinley was found unresponsive in an Uber around 4 am Sunday.

McKinley punched the two officers, one of whom was a female officer, and had to be restrained by firefighters.

He was released on $250 bond.

1. University Police Tried to Help McKinley After He Passed Out in an Uber

According to St. Joseph County Superior Court documents obtained by Indy Star, McKinley was found unresponsive by Notre Dame Security Police officers Adis Ibrekic and Lt. Laurie Steffen at around 4 am Sunday.

McKinley, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds, “required a series of (sternum) rubs to regain consciousness,” police said.

After he woke up, he began to walk toward his dorm with the officers’ help.

The officers mentioned that they could smell alcohol on his breath, at which point McKinley, who police said was “unsteady on his feet,” “tensed up” and tried to walk in the opposite direction.

2. McKinley Punched Both Officers Who Tried to Help Him, Police Say

The officers said in a probable cause affidavit that they were worried about McKinley “trying to wander off onto campus in his condition.”

As the officers attempted to restrain him, he punched both of the cops “in a rude, insolent or angry manner.”

McKinley had to be restrained with the help of university firefighters.

3. McKinley Was Charged With Two Counts of Battery

McKinley was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail where he spent the night, Indy Star reported.

A breathalyzer test administered at the jail determined that he had been drinking alcohol.

McKinley was charged with two Class A counts of battery and a Class C misdemeanor count of illegal consumption of alcohol because he is underage.

He was released on $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 28.

“The incident is being handled by the criminal justice system,” Notre Dame spokesperson Dennis Brown said in a statement to Indy Star. “As for internal discipline, we do not publicly discuss specific cases and impose sanctions as warranted.”

4. McKinley Was a High School Football Star

McKinley was one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country after he shattered numerous receiving records at Centennial High School in Compton, California.

McKinley had a prolific junior season, catching 91 passes for 1,906 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The university notes that he “arrived at Notre Dame as one of the most prolific wide receivers in the nation.”

Over his high school career, McKinley totaled 180 receptions, 3,752 receiving yards, and 49 total touchdowns.

He was a consensus Top 100 prospect coming out of high school.

5. McKinley Has Failed to Live Up to The Hype in Notre Dame

McKinley’s star has fallen significantly since he arrived at Notre Dame.

Now a redshirt sophomore, McKinley played just six games in 2016 before suffering a broken fibula in practice, Indy Star reported.

He missed the entire 2017 season because of his injury.

He appeared in just four games in 2018 but had no receptions.

