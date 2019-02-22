Schuyler Sutton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shuyler Sutton and Summer Bueso-Shinn were arrested after trying to skip out on a restaurant bill in Delaware, police say. Officers said that Shuyler barricaded himself in a nearby hotel while armed with a bow and arrow, The Daily Times of Salisbury reports.

Sutton, 28, and Bueso-Shinn, 24, tried to skip out on a bill at Grotto’s Pizza in Seaford Tuesday, police say.

Officers quickly arrested Bueso-Shinn but Sutton fled to a nearby hotel.

Sutton reportedly walked through the halls with a hunting-style bow and arrow and refused to come out for several hours before eventually surrendering.

He was charged with theft as well as slapping a servers butt during the incident. He also faces an outstanding warrant for burglary in Maryland.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Shuyler Sutton and Summer Bueso-Shinn Tried to Leave Restaurant Without Paying

The Seaford Police Department responded to a call from Grotto’s Pizza at around 5 pm Tuesday about two patrons leaving without paying their bill.

Police said employees also said that the male patron slapped a waitress’s butt as he left the restaurant.

It’s unclear how much the pair owed but both have been charged with theft under $1,500.

2. Officers Arrested Bueso-Shinn But Sutton Got Away

Officers were quickly able to located Bueso-Shinn, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and arrested her.

Sutton, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was able to get away temporarily to a nearby hotel.

Officers tracked him down to a Day’s Inn after receiving another call.

3. Sutton Barricaded Himself in a Days Inn With a Bow and Arrow, Police Say

Police say they received reports of a man matching Sutton’s description walking through the Day’s Inn hallways with a hunting-style bow and arrow.

Officers tried to contact him in the room where he was staying but Sutton refused to come out.

Police say the standoff lasted several hours.

4. Sutton Surrendered and Was Charged With Multiple Crimes

Eventually Sutton came out and surrendered to police.

He was arrested without incident.

Sutton was charged with theft under $1,500, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree unlawful sexual contact, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and being out of state fugitive.

Bueso-Shinn was charged with theft under $1,500 and second-degree conspiracy.

5. Sutton Faces Extradition to Maryland on Other Charges

While making contact with Sutton at the hotel, police also discovered he had an arrest warrant out in Montgomery County, Maryland for first-degree burglary.

Police said that Sutton had been issued an unsecured bail but has been committed to the Department of Corrections pending extradition on the Maryland warrant.

Schuyler Sutton’s Facebook page says he is the owner of a plumbing company in Silver Spring while Bueso-Shinn works as a secretary for a landscaping firm, The Daily Mail reported.

READ NEXT: TJ Cunningham: Ex-NFL Player Killed in Parking Dispute