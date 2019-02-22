Snow in Los Angeles? Photos & Videos of L.A. ‘Graupel’

Was there really snow in the Los Angeles area? The National Weather Service says yes. However, some of what people saw is actually called “graupel.” It melted fast, though.

This was a classic California response to the snow:

“Correct, that is snow! Lots of confusion today. If precip bounces it contains ice – call it sleet or small hail. If precip in flakes it’s snow, white balls are melted flakes called graupel. #CAwx #LArain #CAstorm,” the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office wrote on February 21, 2019. The Los Angeles Times described graupel as “snowflakes slightly melted and bunched together.”

The NWS was responding to a woman’s tweet that said, “#Snow in #ThousandOaks?! Students from Century HS, the medical department, and ESL all emerged from clasrooms to marvel at this unexpected phenomenon. #CAwx.” Here’s that video:

#Snow in #ThousandOaks?! Students from Century HS, the medical department, and ESL all emerged from clasrooms to marvel at this unexpected phenomenon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3biHepXhQK — Amy Buss (@USArmyVeteran17) February 21, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reports, though, that snow did fall in “Malibu, Pasadena, West Hollywood, Northridge, San Bernardino, Thousand Oaks and other unexpected places.” Two freeways closed as a result. The Times noted that the storm system came down from Alberta, Canada and was also responsible for snow that hit Las Vegas.

Y'all, parts of Los Angeles had snow falling from the sky today. People did not know how to react to it. Too funny! #fox4weather #LAsnow #cawx pic.twitter.com/CjYPZdAHS0 — Dan Henry (@Fox4Weather) February 22, 2019

According to NBC News, the last time “measurable snow” fell in downtown Los Angeles was 1949. It last snowed in 1962, the Times reported.

Other People Posted Videos & Photos of the L.A. Snowfall

IT’S SNOWING IN PASADENA! Now I know how my husband who grew up in Chicago feels! #lasnowpocalypse #snowpocalyose2019 pic.twitter.com/YBDW7OqXZx — Elina Shatkin (@elinashatkin) February 21, 2019

“IT’S SNOWING IN PASADENA! Now I know how my husband who grew up in Chicago feels! #lasnowpocalypse #snowpocalyose2019,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

NWS Los Angeles also wrote: “Here’s the satellite view of our snow, sleet, hail storm. Center of the low is located near the CA/NV border. Shower activity will quickly diminish around sunset this evening. #CAwx #LArain.”

Here's the satellite view of our snow, sleet, hail storm. Center of the low is located near the CA/NV border. Shower activity will quickly diminish around sunset this evening. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/ySiPCl9uab — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 21, 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter, “No need to panic Los Angeles — the LAPD is on snow watch. Plus, one flurry of #LASnow doesn’t equal ‘Snowmaggedon.'”

No need to panic Los Angeles — the LAPD is on snow watch. Plus, one flurry of #LASnow doesn’t equal “Snowmaggedon” pic.twitter.com/3uDUkSzWDD — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 21, 2019

❄️ Let It Snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SniCQkQpaL — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) February 21, 2019

Man is it really snowing in Pasadena? pic.twitter.com/zKNOmOe3qf — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 21, 2019

When I get caught in a rainstorm except it’s not raining it’s wet snow! This is Malibu California!!!! Armageddon!!! lol pic.twitter.com/mZhvdvO1Gq — Linden Ashby (@lindenashby) February 21, 2019

TFW freaking Los Angeles gets snow and Georgia doesn't pic.twitter.com/DGo3q5Thgk — James Justus (@james_justus) February 22, 2019

Freeze Warning in effect from midnight tonight to 8am Friday morning! Temperatures are expected to drop between 29 and 32 degrees Friday morning, and some areas as low as 27 degrees! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TLhahDZKRH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2019

“Good Morning from 1 of our coldest patrol stations!” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on the morning of February 21. “Last night #LASD @PalmdaleSheriff got a little bit of snow. No big deal 30 degrees or 110 degrees, Deputies grab a hoop & patrol. We will be testing for Deputy Sheriff Trainee in #AV411 this weeknd #Palmdale #ThursdayMotivation.”

Good Morning from 1 of our coldest patrol stations! Last night #LASD @PalmdaleSheriff got a little bit of snow. No big deal 30 degrees or 110 degrees, Deputies grab a hoop & patrol. We will be testing for Deputy Sheriff Trainee in #AV411 this weeknd #Palmdale #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/SRSNPIWJ1E — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) February 21, 2019

Climate change was on some people’s minds. “I used to wish it would snow in Los Angeles just ONCE when I first moved here and got homesick in the winter. Today it finally happened and lolol climate change is terrifying,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

One man tried to calm everyone down. “Hey Los Angeles, let’s relax. Everyone looks pretty dumb freaking out over snow that isn’t even snow when it hits the floor,” he wrote on Twitter.

You want to see snow? Come to Wisconsin.