What Time Is Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union Response Tonight & How Can You Be Notified?

Bernie Sanders is delivering his own State of the Union response tonight after President Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams, and you won’t want to miss it. Inmost polls, he already ranks as a frontrunner for the Democratic Presidential ticket in 2020, and he hasn’t even announced if he’s running. But if enthusiasm for his campaign is any indication, he should give that run some serious consideration. This will be Sanders’ third State of the Union response, and he has said he will deliver it after he’s watched Stacey Abrams’ response, which he’s looking forward to hearing. But how can you watch his speech? And what time will it likely be? His response won’t be airing on TV tonight, so you’ll have to check a few specific social media channels to find it, or just keep an eye on the video embedded above.

Bernie Sanders’ response will be posted live on his Facebook page as a live stream, on Twitter, and on YouTube. His speech will begin shortly after Stacey Abrams’ completes the Democrats’ official response to the SOTU. Trump’s speech begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. Last year, Trump’s State of the Union ended at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, making it the third-longest SOTU speech in American history. The year before, Trump’s address to Congress ended at 10:09 p.m. Eastern. Each time, Sanders’ live stream began about 30 minutes later. This year it might start a little later than that, depending on how long Abrams’ speech goes.

So tonight, just to be on the safe side, you might want to tune in to your favorite Sanders social media page around 10:15 p.m. Eastern, just in case. But more than likely, Sanders’ speech won’t begin any earlier than 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Get notified on Facebook: To make sure you catch Bernie’s speech live as it happens, make sure that you’re logged into Facebook and on his Facebook page: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. “Like” his Facebook page and then, under “Following,” choose to turn on “Notifications.” (Make sure that notifications are on for live videos. This way, you’ll get notified whenever his page starts a live video.)

Get notified on Twitter: You can also watch for the video to be shared live on Twitter. Just follow his Twitter account, then at the top under “More User Actions” choose “Turn on mobile notifications.” You’ll get a notification on your phone every time Sanders tweets, which should include sharing his video.

Get notified on YouTube: You can also follow him on YouTube here. Click “Subscribe” and then click the bell to be notified about all his new video posts. This might be the least reliable method, however, because Sanders already has a live video up on his YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded above. To be safe, use a Facebook or Twitter notification, and leave the video running on this page with the volume up starting at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Although we don’t have an exact time for Bernie Sander’s speech tonight, we do know that it will take place quickly after Trump’s speech is over and Abrams’ speech is completed. Bernie’s responses are typically 14 minutes long.