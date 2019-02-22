When is the Walmart Baby Savings Day Sale?

The Walmart Baby Savings Day Sale is on. And some hope it will become a sale tradition a la Black Friday.

The retailer is slashing prices on select walkers and wipes, cribs and carriers, seats and strollers, monitors and mattresses.

“Kids are the cutest. They also require a crazy amount of stuff. Get everything you need for your little one at our biggest baby sale of the year,” Walmart says.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s the Walmart Baby Savings Day Sale?

It’s described as a blowout sale, although based on its online shopping sale, retail prices are slashed by around 30 percent. The in-store sale promises to offer more deals and includes deeper discounts with its “Rollbacks,” especially on bigger ticket items.

And in most locations, in addition to the sale itself, there will be product samples and other freebies, special discount coupons and, helpful especially for new parents, advice on safety plans for babies and young children. Some participating locations will have Child ID safety kits, how-to install car seat workshops, and other events. Check with your local store for its line-up of events.

When is the Baby Savings Day Sale?

The event begins Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. See this full list of participating locations to determine whether the store near you is taking part in the one-day event. But the sale online continues through the end of the month.

Where is the Baby Savings Day Sale?

Walmart says at participating stores throughout across the U.S., and based on the list, it looks to be most of its 3,500 Supercenters are participating. Walmart Supercenters can be found in all 50 states save Hawaii. Texas, Florida, and California have the most Walmarts.

Here’s the list of participating locations.

What is on Sale?

From newborn onesies to potty trainers, the product line covers babies’ needs a to z. Select baby furniture including cribs and changing tables, breast pumps, bassinets, rocking chairs, baby activity toys, high chairs, diapers, infant pads, baby cleaning products, infant tubs, baby gear including carriers and portable changing tables to baby bottles, toys, and jumpers, baby gates, and bouncy seats. And baby clothing. And yes, diapers, perhaps the most important.