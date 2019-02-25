Who Has Bradley Cooper Dated? List of His Relationships

With Bradley Cooper taking the stage with Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards, some people are wondering about his romantic history. Who has Bradley Cooper dated?

It’s not Lady Gaga… at least not yet. After Gaga split with Christian Carino, once her fiance, a lot of fans have wished for a Bradley Cooper/Gaga hook up. However, despite the stars’ chemistry in A Star is Born, Cooper is taken. He’s dating Irina Shayk, the mother of his child.

Bradley Cooper has dated a string of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In fact, one might ask: Who has Bradley Cooper not dated? He’s also had a wife – once.

Here’s a list of people Bradley Cooper has dated (and one he married):

Jennifer Esposito

Bradley Cooper didn’t just date Jennifer Esposito. He married her. They were only married for four months, though, divorcing in 2007. It didn’t end well. She unleashed specifics in a book that many interpreted to be referring to Cooper, according to US Weekly. However, Esposito never confirmed that Cooper was the man she discussed in the book.

“I should have noticed the red flags from the beginning—actually, they were more like an entire marching band squad of red flags—but I ignored them because, honestly, I didn’t think the relationship was really going to go anywhere,” Esposito wrote, according to the magazine article. “He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn’t necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while.”

She concluded: “We had fun, but he also had a mean, cold side. His personality could flip on a dime, but that kind of behavior was familiar to me. I’d spent plenty of time walking on eggshells in my childhood home as well as on certain sets, so I quickly learned my role in the relationship and went forward accordingly. But the relationship was about him and what he needed, and nothing else…”

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk, a top model, is clearly one of Bradley Cooper’s most significant relationship to date because she is the mother of his child. Their relationship first burst into the public eye in 2015. According to Elle, she dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for five years before moving on to Cooper.

By November 2015, Elle reports, the pair was living together. By April 2017, they were parents, when Irina gave birth to Cooper’s first child, a girl named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

“Irina is smart and mature,” US Magazine reported. “They have a great connection. Bradley needs a girl who can keep up with him.”

Suki Waterhouse

Before Irina Shayk, Cooper was in a long-term relationship with Suki Waterhouse. They dated for two years. There was a pretty big age gap between the two. He’s 44, and she’s 27.

They met in 2013 at the Elle Style Awards in London, according to InStyle. It all started with the pair dancing together at an after party, the site reported.

The magazine noted that the pair shared a touching moment reading the book Lolita together in a Paris park. But it wasn’t meant to be. As the Oscars loomed, Waterhouse landed in Milan, Italy for fashion week.

OK Magazine claimed that Cooper warned Robert Pattinson that Suki wanted him to help her make connections in Hollywood when they dated.

According to EOnline, though, they broke up in part because of age differences and because Waterhouse wasn’t ready to have kids. “They remain friends but they both want different things right now,” E News reported, adding, “She loves Bradley and he loves her but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom.”

Zoe Saldana

Cooper once dated the actress Zoe Saldana. According to the Sun, the pair met on the set of their movie The Words and dated for three months. They hooked back up in 2012, at least as evidenced by photos showing Cooper leaving Saldana’s apartment. But it didn’t last long.

She discussed her chemistry with Cooper in The Words, saying to The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve always said that when you watch movies and a love story falls short of what you wanted it to be, as an actor, as a person who works in films, you know that ninety percent of the time it didn’t work is because there was no chemistry, they didn’t work out a friendship, they didn’t feel safe around each other, they weren’t communicating properly.”

After breaking up with Cooper, she told E Online, “I was finally able to spend time without being in a relationship, and even though it was a short period of time, it was beautiful. I lost that fear of being alone. It was bliss.” However, a short time later, she married Mario Perego, an artist.

Melanie Laurent

Cooper and the French actress Melanie Laurent attended a play together in Paris in 2011, People Magazine reported, but some said they were just friends.

That same year, though, he said to People: “I’m a single 36-year-old male. I don’t see myself as a ladies’ man but I love women. Do you know what I’m saying?”

Jennifer Lopez

Yes, Bradley Cooper dated Hollywood heavyweight Jennifer Lopez way back in 2011. Although they didn’t stay together long enough to get a conjoined nickname like Bennifer or Brangelina. (Looper?)

E Online quoted a friend as saying of the short-lived romance: “Are you kidding? Anybody would be an improvement after [Marc Anthony]. He did not treat her well.” Asked whether Cooper was good for Lopez, the firend told E: “For now.”

US Magazine reports that Cooper put on the full-court press to get Jennifer to date him, even flying to Florida to be with her. They had dinner in New York City, he was said to be pursuing her and she was said to be liking the attention, but it never amounted to anything.

Olivia Wilde

Also in 2011 – apparently a busy year in Bradley Cooper dating world – he was said to be seeing the actress Olivia Wilde. First, they were seen flirting at an after-party in New York City for The Hangover Part II. Then, sources told US Magazine the pair was “definitely hooking up.” Her rep denied they were dating, though.

Renee Zellweger

One star whose relationship with Cooper amounted to more than the rumor mill is Renee Zellweger. The couple seemed to be going strong until they hit the rocks.

US Magazine reported that Bradley’s career – which was just ascending – got in the way, quoting a source as saying, “If I had to pick any possible mistress it would be Brad’s career. He worked really hard to get into leading man status.”

They split in March 2011, after living together since the previous fall and were frequently photographed out and about with one another. Cooper and Zellweger dated for two years and, according to People Magazine, he said of her: “I can’t say enough about her. I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her.”

Denise Richards

Cooper was once linked with actress Denise Richards. That rumor came in 2009, but Denise tweeted that it was B.S., according to MTV.

Isabella Brewster

The Mirror reported that Cooper dated Isabella Brewster, a talent scout, in 2008 “for over a year,” and they broke up because he wanted to pursue Zellweger.

By 2014, Brewster was married to former NBA star Baron Davis. She is the younger sister of Jordana Brewster.

Cameron Diaz

In 2007, Cooper and Cameron Diaz claimed they were just friends after being spotted about town, strolling through Central Park, at an NFL game, and at an after party, according to People Magazine.