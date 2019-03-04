Beauregard Tornado Videos: Lee County Twister Kills 14

This is what Lee Road 100 looks like just outside of Beauregard. Incredible destruction from this #tornado @spann pic.twitter.com/EE91ONjTbm — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019

Dramatic videos show the scope of the devastation in Beauregard, Alabama and surrounding Lee County communities from the massive tornado that struck on Sunday, March 3, 2019. You can see videos and photos from the Lee County twister throughout this story.

The storm traveled “several miles on the ground,” said Sheriff Jay Jones in a press conference. He called the damage “catastrophic” and confirmed there were 14 fatalities. All of those victims were not yet identified, and other people remain missing, he said. He said the storm had “at least a quarter mile wide, probably more” breadth. He called the damage “significant.”

“We had someone on the ground in Lee Co briefly before the sun went down. First tornado to impact Lee County today was at least an EF-3 (possibly higher) & at least 1/2 mile wide. This is pending further/more detailed assessment tomorrow,” the National Weather Service’s office in Birmingham, Alabama reported. Television stations captured raw video from the scene.

“We have confirmed ‘at least’ 8 fatalities (likely more) in Lee County. At this time, we cannot confirm anything higher, still awaiting official word from Lee Co EMA. Many injured & still missing,😢” NWS Birmingham reported.

However, as noted, the Lee County Sheriff reported that there were 14 killed throughout Lee County, and local news reports said one of those who died was an 8-year-old girl.

Video shows destruction in Beauregard, Alabama, after a powerful tornado left at least 14 people dead. 📷: @scottfillmer pic.twitter.com/2eHWnQe070 — BuzzFeed Storm (@BuzzFeedStorm) March 4, 2019

Deaths occurred in Beauregard and also in surrounding Lee County, Alabama as a series of storms cut a dangerous swath throughout the American South.

Damage at Beauregard in Lee County… video from Courtney Harris. The death toll is up to ten. pic.twitter.com/vBDp2Bg3rQ — James Spann (@spann) March 4, 2019

“We’re holding our friends close in Lee County, especially the Beauregard and Smith’s Station communities, as they continue the search and rescue efforts tonight after these deadly tornadoes passed through,” EMA Jefferson County wrote. In addition to videos, dramatic photos captured the degree of damage.

Tornado damage at Beauregard (Lee County)… photo from Courtney Harris pic.twitter.com/OPMIzRwhM8 — James Spann (@spann) March 4, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

In Addition to Those Who Died, Many People Remain Missing or Are Injured

An aerial view, wrote Weather Nation, showed trees “snapped like twigs.” One man wrote on Twitter, “I normally don’t advertise this but if y’all are of faith, please pray with me for the people of Beauregard, AL. Less than 20 minutes away from me and there are already 14 confirmed deaths as a result of being hit by the tornados today. Puts life into perspective a little.”

Two tornadoes struck Lee County on the same day. KAIT 8 reported that one hospital in Alabama was handling 40 tornado-related patients alone. “We have received more than 40 patients as a result of the tornado this afternoon and expect more. Some patients have also been sent to surrounding hospitals,” East Alabama Medical Center wrote on Facebook. “As a result, we are cancelling ELECTIVE procedures for Monday. Patients affected by this change are being contacted.”

According to KAIT 8, the epicenter for damage is “Lee Road 38 and Lee Road 39. Also, Lee Road 166 at Lee Road 40 and Lee Road 165 at Lee Road 40 are closed.”

Beauregard, where many homes were destroyed, is located about 60 miles from Montgomery, Alabama. The tornado struck around 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today. Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected,” Gov. Kay Ivey wrote on Twitter.