Bernie Sanders Snowman: Brrrnie Sanders Draws Attention at Rally [PHOTOS]

Bernie Sanders wasn’t the only draw at his first rally in Brooklyn today. Someone made a snowman dressed in Bernie-themed clothing. Now it’s called Brrrrnie Sanders because it was 33-degrees and snowy when people lined up for hours to see Sanders’ first rally in Brooklyn.

Here are some photos of the delightful snowman.

Obligatory Bernie snowman stands vigil as crowd fills Brooklyn College quad for @BernieSanders campaign kickoff #BernieInBrooklyn #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/O6GcZh6Vsk — L.A. Kauffman (@LAKauffman) March 2, 2019

He was a great photo-op.

Bernie the snowman pic.twitter.com/NDny7gk6ff — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 2, 2019

The Bernie Sanders snowman was a sign of how excited his supporters were about Sanders’ run for the presidency and his very first rally.

The Bernie snowman stands by as a big crowd gathers at his kickoff rally at Brooklyn College. Watch ⁦@MSNBC⁩ for more. pic.twitter.com/mRy0ct2BMq — Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) March 2, 2019

Everyone wanted to pose with Brrrrnie Sanders.

The kids are alright and everyone is ready to #FeelTheBern #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/BsDfaPnVnM — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 2, 2019

The snowman also got a lot of attention on social media too.

Bernie snowman is all in for 2020 #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/lSObbbkVxh — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) March 2, 2019

It’s estimated that at least 15,000 people will be in Sanders’ rally today. That’s an early estimate, and numbers are often higher once all is said and done.

People are pouring in to see Bernie – 15,000 expected to attend #bernierally #bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/ndwyUYZrWz — Alexander Fermin (@alex_fermin_) March 2, 2019

In fact, there were concerns that so many showed up, some might need to be turned away.

They may end up having to turn people away from this Bernie kickoff rally in Brooklyn, huge crowd for a snowy, cold Saturday morning in March pic.twitter.com/bhkUS73YVY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 2, 2019

And now back to the snowman.

The rally began on Saturday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m Eastern. The doors opened at 10 a.m. Sanders was expected to deliver a deeply personal speech on Saturday, CNN reported. He’ll be talking about his own family’s struggles, including talking about his father immigrating from Poland. Many members of Sanders’ family were killed by Nazis. One part of his speech will read: “I had the role model of a father who had unbelievable courage in journeying across an ocean, with no money in his pocket and not knowing a word of English.”

Sanders’ second event will be tomorrow in Chicago on Sunday, March 3.This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.

You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

