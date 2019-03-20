Briahna Joy Gray, Bernie Sanders’ Press Secretary: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Briahna Joy Gray is Bernie Sanders’ national press secretary for his 2020 campaign. She was one of 15 new hires announced in mid-March that included 10 women joining Sanders’ presidential campaign team. Sanders’ press secretary in 2016 was Symone Sanders (no relation to Bernie Sanders.) Gray is known for being outspoken about her beliefs, including her decision to vote for Jill Stein in 2016 after Sanders didn’t get the Democratic nomination. She’s also a big Star Trek fan, which she often likes to talk about on Twitter. Sanders’ supporters are excited about Gray’s position on Sanders’ campaign. Read on for more details.

1. Briahna Joy Gray Was an Intercept Editor & Attorney Before Joining Sanders’ Team

I'm late to post — it's been a busy day — but I couldn't be more excited to join the Sanders 2020 team! It was the progressive vision embodied by Sanders' 2016 campaign that sparked my writing career, & it's humbling to have the opportunity to contribute to this movement! https://t.co/3OxdXwthgt — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 19, 2019

Briahna Joy Gray was a columnist and senior politics editor for The Intercept before joining Sanders’ campaign. Her work focused on progressive topics, along with identity and culture, according to her Intercept bio. She has also been published by The New York Times, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The Week, and other publications.

Gray is also a former attorney. Before joining The Intercept, she worked for a litigation firm in New York. She has also co-hosted the podcast SWOTI (Something’s Wrong on the Internet.) She received her J.D. from Harvard in 2011 and has a bachelor’s from Harvard also.

In early March, Gray interviewed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the “new left” during Austin’s SXSW.

On Saturday, join our Senior Politics Editor @briebriejoy for a conversation with Rep. @AOC about identity, the race/class divide, and the future of progressive politics. Watch live starting at 6 p.m. ET on https://t.co/OYUCyw6Vu2. #AOCintercept pic.twitter.com/2Rn5ClQpxB — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 8, 2019

Here she is after the event:

2. Gray Said She Voted for Jill Stein in 2016, a Decision Many Sanders’ Voters Support

I voted for Jill Stein. Feel free to hear my explanation re why on an early ep of @SWOTIpodcast https://t.co/mVUi9OFJlk — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 22, 2017

Gray announced on Twitter in November 2016 that she was voting for Jill Stein. Gray also noted in September that she agreed with Donald Trump that the Democrats were pushing the Russia hacking story because it was advantageous for them. And although some have presented these as negatives, her opinions are fully supported by many Sanders’ supporters.

Bernie Sanders' press secretary agreed with Trump and she voted for Jill Stein, and now she is working for Bernie Sanders. The fact Bernie has her support is telling about Bernie. pic.twitter.com/J4d4ecXvwF — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) March 19, 2019

Bernie's new press secretary. pic.twitter.com/WUznN0wpTP — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 19, 2019

She’s also a supporter of ranked choice voting.

As I've tweeted before: if you've ever blamed Susan Sarandon/Jill Stein for Trump, but have never advocated for RCV, you're probably full of 💩. https://t.co/pJuC6mM6b7 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 20, 2018

Sanders’ supporters tend to support her decision to vote for Stein.

and jill stein was 100% correct. pic.twitter.com/ekPgF0pBU1 — middle child ❄️ (@3HEAT_NATION3) March 19, 2019

Her addition to Sanders’ team has been met with enthusiastic excitement from his supporters.

Lady Briahna Joy Gray pic.twitter.com/wHRZnqqUGy — Black Bruce Wayne 🌹🏴🐦 (@bushido49ers) March 19, 2019

I was having a conversation with a friend from a congressional campaign I volunteered on and we were talking about our ideal Sanders Administration and I mentioned your name as a dream choice that I couldn't imagine coming into fruition – I'm ecstatic to see you on the campaign. — Aidan Smith🌹 (@55Counties) March 20, 2019

Congratulation Brie! I know Bernie is in good hands with you on his staff! Very excited for you & for us to have you there! 🥂💞 — OWS_ellie ॐ #BernieBro ⌛ (@OWS_ellie) March 20, 2019

Best. Campaign. Hire. Evar. — Commie Bot (@CommieBot1) March 19, 2019

3. She Recently Defended Sanders’ Reparations Response at the CNN Town Hall

It's not weird to be frustrated with Sanders's stance on reparations. It is very weird to care more about that than the complete neglect of poor and working class people — disproportionally POC — by the Democratic party for decades. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 10, 2019

She defended Bernie Sanders’ reparation response in an article on The Intercept in late February, after writing an article about how reparations need to be more than just a symbol. As Heavy also pointed out at the time, Gray noted that Sanders’ answer regarding reparations was similar to answers given by Elizabeth Warren and other candidates. When asked specifically if he supported reparations during the CNN Town Hall, Sanders said they needed to be clearer about what reparations mean. Gray wrote, “And he’s right. Up until now, no one’s bothered to define reparations in the context of 2020 vetting. And the discourse has suffered for it.”

I am extremely interested in the conversation around the tort law case for reparations. I think framing it as a legal issue will help reluctant white Americans understand that *they* aren’t paying for reparations, but that the country/institutions are liable and owe a debt. pic.twitter.com/iFoMWEjbAy — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 9, 2019

4. Her Great-Great Grandparents Were Enslaved & Her Parents Worked Hard To Give Her a Private Education

Some perspective: this is me and my great grandmother Esther. She was born in 1897 in Smithfield VA. Her parents were enslaved. pic.twitter.com/nOEltUaEyM — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 16, 2019

Briahna Joy Gray is very open about her family’s background. She shared on Twitter that her great-great grandparents were enslaved.

She said that her own parents became teachers so she could get a better education growing up.

My parents were so committed to getting us a quality education (which we weren't getting in NC public schools) that they literally became teachers in the international school circuit so that we could have a better education for free. (Tuition was free for teacher's kids). — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 13, 2019

Because of her parents, she said she was able to attend private school for a decade, get tutoring to raise her SAT scores, and take 13 years of violin lessons.

In addition to a decade of private school education, I still benefited from private tutoring that raised my SAT score by 100 points, took 13 years of violin lessons, traveled etc — more by virtue of my mother's gumption than wealth, but still: It shouldn't take all that. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 13, 2019

5. She’s a Big fan of Science Fiction, Including Star Trek

Briahna Joy Gray is also a big scifi fan and watches Star Trek: Discovery.

Watching Discovery and Tilly and May are complementing each other on their “mastery of science” and damnit if this show isn’t a girl STEM dream. 😍🖖🏾 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 6, 2019

When talking about Stacey Abrams, she said the biggest “con” about Abrams was that she believed Deep Space Nine was a lesser Star Trek.

New evidence in the case of "how much should we like @staceyabrams?" Pro: Huge Trekkie

Con: Adopts objectively untrue belief that DS9 is a lesser trek. 🤔😂🖖🏾https://t.co/jPToERLWrO pic.twitter.com/1hEKP4lbo6 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 7, 2019

And she also used Patrick Stewart’s new role on Star Trek as an example of why Bernie Sanders isn’t too old to run.

If Patrick Stewart can start a new Star Trek series at age 78 (yaaaas btw 🙌🏾🖖🏾) Bernie Sanders can run for president. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 5, 2018

She’s talked about how Star Wars isn’t as great as Star Trek (which is true.)

Star Trek is better. 🖖🏾😊 pic.twitter.com/Qiu9IlRdJp — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 1, 2019

She’s listed Star Trek as a religious belief:

Oh, my religious beliefs? Secular humanism and Star Trek. https://t.co/n2OdtyOSZC — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 13, 2018

And she’s right — Star Trek is indeed not just about space aliens, but about humanity.

People who don't get Star Trek don't understand that it's not about space/aliens, it's about humanity. @angelicabastien is always fantastic. https://t.co/9UdAD4k3Sa — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) January 19, 2018

Briahna Joy Gray is serving in the position held by Symone Sanders during Bernie’s 2016 campaign. Symone Sanders became controversial among Sanders’ supporters when she told his supporters that the system didn’t cheat them in July 2016, Time reported. During the DNC protests, she said on Twitter that “7 folks on an email didn’t steal the election,” even though the emails did reveal bias.

But let me be clear – NO ONE STOLE THIS ELECTION! Team Sanders we did AMAZING WORK. But we lost. It's a hard reality for some. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) July 25, 2016

Symone Sanders actually left the campaign in June 2016, and said that she left of her own volition and was not asked to leave. Today she’s a political commentator on CNN and a contributor to Crooked Media.