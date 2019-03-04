Connor Kerner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Connor Kerner is an Indiana high school teen charged with murdering two teenagers in a drug deal gone wrong, prosecutors say.

Kerner, 17, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Molley Lanham and her 18-year-old boyfriend Thomas Grill, The Daily Beast reported.

Prosecutors say Kerner stabbed the couple after Grill tried to “rob him” during a drug deal in his grandparents’ garage.

“I did something really bad,” Kerner told two friends last week, according to prosecutors. “I killed someone, and I killed an innocent girl.”

Police say Kerner killed the couple, who was reported missing on February 26.

1. Connor Kerner Killed Molley Lanham & Thomas Grill in Drug Deal Gone Wrong, Police Say

Prosecutors say Kerner told Grill to meet him at his grandparents’ home about an hour outside of Chicago to buy drugs.

Lanham drove Grill to the house because his license was suspended, according to the police complaint.

Lanham stayed in the car during the drug exchange, police say.

Kerner told his friends last week that Grill “tried to rob” him during the deal and the two began to struggle.

During the struggle, Kerner began shooting at Grill, police say.

2. Kerner Ran Out of Bullets and Beat Grill to Death With a Wrench, Police Say

Connor Kerner is charged with two felony counts of murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Molley Lanham and 19-year-old Thomas Grill, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff's office.

Kerner shot Grill after missing him the first time, police said in an arrest warrant.

“Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life,” the warrant said.

“Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat [Grill] with a pipe wrench until he died,” police said.

3. Kerner Lured Lanham Into Garage After Killing Grill, Police Say

17-year-old Connor Kerner is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of missing NW Indiana couple, according to Porter Co. prosecutors.

After killing Grill, police say, Kerner went outside to find Lanham in her car.

Kerner convinced Lanham to come into the garage, where he showed her Grill’s dead body.

Kerner “informed her he was going to let her go, but if she told, he would kill her,” prosecutors said.

“When she turned to leave the garage, Kerner shot her in the head, killing her,” according to prosecutors.

4. Kerner Bragged to Friends He ‘Knew How to Cover Up a Murder and Get Away With It,’ Prosecutors Say

MISSING TEENAGERS: Police said 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr. and 19-year-old Molley Lanham were last seen around noon Monday in northwest Indiana.

Kerner drove Lanham’s car into the garage and put the bodies into the trunk, he told friends according to prosecutors.

Kerner told friends that he drove the bodies about two miles way to a “field in rural Hebron” and lit the car on fire with “3 propane cylinders and 3 bottles of ‘tiki’ fluid” before walking back to his grandparents’ house, prosecutors say.

“Kerner told [his friend] that he had done this before and knew how to cover up a murder and get away with it,” prosecutors said.

5. Kerner is Charged With Two Counts of Murder

17yo Valparaiso High School student Conner Kerner is formally charged with two counts of Murder Level 1 in the death of 18yo Molley Lanham and 19yo Thomas Grill. Their bodies were found in a burned vehicle in Porter County Saturday

Lanham and Grill were reported missing on February 26. Their burnt bodies were found on Saturday.

“Two heavily burnt bodies, skull fractures to one and an apparent gunshot wound to the head of the other” were found in the car, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said. “All evidence obtained at this point at the scene and through statements given, point to the individuals being Thomas Grill and Molley Lanham.”

Kerner was arrested hours later. He is charged with two counts of murder.

