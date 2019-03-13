Is Facebook Messenger Down? We Find Out If The Chat App Is Offline

Facebook Messenger users are experiencing issues in parts of the US, Europe and Asia, it has been claimed.

The latest reports on Down Detector suggest that users of the popular chat app are having trouble sending messages and pictures.

Other users are reporting difficulties with logging in or making calls using the app.

The outage is thought to be linked to a similar issue with Messenger’s sister platforms, Instagram and Facebook.

One Messenger user told Down Detector: “Yes cant and pictures in messenger….reinstalled and now wont login. Also went to post on my wall and not posting either.”

“I had at first problem with my voice chat and i just uninstalled the app and installed it again.

Now I can’t login…..,” another user added.

In a statement given to The Sun, a Facebook spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”