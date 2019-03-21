Hannah Widener Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Widener has been missing in Nebraska since March 17 and her family is asking for your help. Here is what you need to know about Widener, who’s only 17 years old.

1. She Was Last Seen in North Platte, Nebraska While Visiting Her Father

Hannah Widener, 17, was last seen in North Platte, Nebraska where she was visiting her father, KAKE reported. She was planning to return home to Norton, Kansas. Widener has never run away before, her sister said, and her going missing is highly unusual for the teenager.

She was last seen around 5 p.m. on March 17.

2. She Was Wearing a Grey Fuzzy Sweatshirt, Jeans, & Fuzzy Black Boots

She was last seen wearing a grey fuzzy sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black fuzzy boots, KAKE reported. The grey sweatshirt she was wearing is the one seen in the photo above. She’s 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown curly hair, blue eyes, freckles, and a “sisters” tattoo on her left outer calf.

3. She Left her Car, Phone & Clothing Behind

She left her car, her cell phone, and clothing behind, KAKE reported.

4. She Had Just Been Accepted in January to Start Classes at Hays Academy of Hair Design in 2020

Hannah Widener had just embarked on a new career in January, less than three months before she disappeared. Hays Academy of Hair Design posted on Facebook in late January, “Thank you so much to Hannah and her family for coming to visit Hays Academy again!!! Best of luck as you finish your Junior & Senior year and we are so excited for you to join our January 2020 class! Welcome to the Hays Academy Family, Hannah!!”

She planned to study hair and nails at the academy.

5. Her Dad Posted a Plea on Facebook for Her To Contact Him, No Questions Asked

It’s not clear if Widener left of her own volition or not. Details about her disappearance are sparse. But her dad posted a please on Facebook, asking for her to let him know if she’s safe, no questions asked. He wrote: “Hannah Widener please contact Me, your Mother, Sisters, grandparents just anyone who Loves you we need to know you are SAFE! We will ask NO QUESTIONS as long as you are OK! FRIENDS PLEASE SHARE!!

ANYONE SEEING THIS PLEASE SHARE!! Help us find Hannah.”

If you have any details, her family asks that you call any of the following numbers: