Is Facebook Down? What About Whatsapp?

Just 12 hours after Gmail experienced an outage, Facebook is down. The site says for maintenance. Messenger is reportedly down as well. Facebook-owned Instagram is down, too. Facebook also owns Whatsapp, but it appeared to be working at the time of the initial Facebook outage reports, though the chat app went down a few hours later.

UPDATE: 3/13/19 10 p.m. EST – Partial Outages Have Shifted Areas.

The US northeast and west coast are still affected. Japan is highly affected.

As of March 13 at 8:00 p.m. EST Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are all Reporting Partial Outages.

One user described her experience this way: “I tried a thumb’s up emoji on my new friend’s family photo, and a message popped up ‘pending,’ so I thought maybe she had some kind of comment screening installed I did not know about. I then liked a photo she posted today with no trouble, but when I went to share a post about some poor monkies that got poisoned and had to try three times, I finally logged out and tried to log back in only to get the maintenance message. So if you’re on the app especially, it will kinda half work until you realize it’s down.”

Not the First Time

Facebook Down. In an era of 24 x 7 availability this is unprecendented. What is happening ? New features ? Bug fix ? Hacked ? Too much user Load ? # #facebookdown @facebook #whatwillwedo pic.twitter.com/mK7eYsRrWa — Dr Dang (@Sudip88818336) March 13, 2019

This is not the first time Facebook has been down to undergo maintenance. While Facebook is down, Twitter is working and full of fun reactions. The #facebookdown in Twitter provides information as to whether it’s you or everyone experiencing the outage.

Actor Ryan Reynolds memes display frustrations.

Refresh. Re-upload. Refresh. Log out. Log back in. Reupload. "WTF." Checks Twitter. Yep, Facebook down for maintenance…#cmonman pic.twitter.com/HJnXEjaYMD — Michael Dockter (@mikedockter21) March 13, 2019

#Facebook DOWN for Maintenance ? Workplaces everywhere will show increased production !!!! pic.twitter.com/LjDFrqII9g — Kimberly Allard (@KimC21) March 13, 2019

Facebook Down has its own Twitter account, too.

Lifewire offers these tips if you think Facebook is down for just you.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

