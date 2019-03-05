Jeff Merkley 2020: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

﻿Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) announced his decision not to run in 2020 for US President via Facebook and his website on Tuesday, March 4, 2019.

“Today I’m announcing that I am not running for president. I believe that there are Democrats now in the presidential race who are speaking to the importance of tackling the big challenges we face,” Merkley said in a campaign video announcing his decision.

His candidacy was long rumored. Merkley has served as a Senator since 2009, but would have to give up his seat to run for the higher office. Last month he weighed the risk of losing his Senate seat should he run.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Set the Stage Against Trump

Merkley made the following announcement on his website Monday:

Since Donald Trump was elected, I’ve been traveling from coast to coast helping organize our resistance and get our country back on track. I’ve gone to the border many times to call attention to Trump’s prisons for children, filibustered the brazen theft of a Supreme Court seat, and helped organize the fight for a Green New Deal.

I’ve had extraordinary encounters in every corner of the country with amazing people who are giving everything they have to create an America that works for all of us. And I’ve been thinking hard about what I can give, how I can make the best contribution to the vital work in front of us.

He’s a frequent critic of President Trump. In a Tweet, he compared President Trump to Kim Jong-Un unfavorably last month.

A president and a dictator met in Hanoi. One has demanded unquestioned loyalty, bragged about his nuclear arsenal, attacked the press, and employed family members as his advisors. The other is Kim Jong-un. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 27, 2019

He was “disappointed” in Trump’s State of the Union. And, the Senator has been very critical of Trump’s family separation policy, harnessing social media to draw attention to a former Walmart store being used as a refugee facility in Texas.

The White House issued the following statement about his visit, reported The Washington Post:

“Senator Merkley is irresponsibly spreading blatant lies about routine immigration enforcement while smearing hard-working, dedicated law enforcement officials at ICE and CBP,” the statement from deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley read. “No one is taking a public safety lecture from Sen. Merkley,” it added, “whose own policies endanger children, empower human smugglers and drug cartels, and allow violent criminal aliens to flood into American communities.”

2. He’s Calling for Immediate Action on Climate Change

In November, he introduced a Senate resolution calling for “bold action” to combat Climate Change.

“The Trump Administration clearly wants to bury the findings of this new report, just like they want to bury their heads in the sand rather than acknowledge the truth about our climate. But we won’t let them,” said Merkley.

Read the Resolution in full here.