Kacey Musgraves Wedding to Her Husband

In 2016, Kacey Musgraves traveled to the Bluebird Cafe to watch some performances. Little did she know, one of the people to take the stage would be her future husband, Ruston Kelly.

Kelly says of the first time meeting Musgraves, “She was wearing a black dress, and of course she had that long black hair… I thought, ‘This is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.’ ”

The couple got together for a songwriting date, and the rest, as they say, is history.

They became engaged on Christmas Eve 2016. Musgraves announced the news in the Instagram post above, saying, “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!!” Kelly, meanwhile, shared the news on his own Instagram photo, writing, “I have never met a more incredible partner and woman. Last night I became the luckiest, proudest and happiest man ever. I asked the brightest light in my life to marry me.”

The couple celebrated their rustic forest wedding on October 14, 2017, in Tennessee.

The ceremony was nondenominational and was officiated by Ruston’s best friend. It took place on a farm in Tennessee “where two rivers flow into one,” Martha Stewart Weddings reports.Despite the fact that the two have hundreds of friends, their wedding was attended by 200 of their closest friends and family members. After marrying in the forest, the partygoers made their way to the barn, where they had cocktail hour.

Martha Stewart Weddings writes, “The entire night was magical, but for Ruston, the best part was watching Kacey walk down the aisle to songs he had written for her, played on banjo and cello by two of Kacey’s bandmates.”

Ruston tells the outlet of seeing Kacey, “The musician in me was like, I can’t wait to hear how this sounds… But in that moment, when I saw her, it was like everything went silent in my head.”

Kacey’s gown was figure-hugging, and full-sleeve lace with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair long. Her husband, meanwhile, donned a green velvet tuxedo jacket with dark pants. Wedding Chicks writes, “From the colorful confetti that was captured post-I Dos to the posing with a animal shot (even though it was Kacey’s own), these motifs are so on-point and everything a rustic/rural shoot needs to show some edge. The confetti shower not only adds some serious ambiance, it makes Kacey and Ruston’s love feel so real and palpable.”

After cocktail hour, the guests were treated with a rustic outdoor dinner that featured wood-fired pizza served from a pizza truck. Martha Stewart Weddings writes, “Guests sat where they wanted, if they wanted—some preferred to spend the night dancing to music played by the “Motown Mondays” DJs from the 5 Spot bar in Nashville.”

All in all, it was a magical night for the couple.