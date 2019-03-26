Mattel Releases BTS Dolls & Fans are Not Happy

It was first announced in January that Korean supergroup BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” would be partnering up with iconic Barbie maker Mattel to release a line of dolls. On March 18, Mattel started to slowly tease fans with how the dolls would look. First, they released merely the silhouette of the dolls with the caption, “No more dreaming. Something big’s coming…”

Mattel then released a series of photos that featured a close-up of a dimple, which immediately tipped of fans that that was RM, the corner of a lip, parts of the doll’s hair, a piece of the jacket. And on Monday night, Mattel finally made the big reveal.

MIC Drop, ARMY! 🎤For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! 💜😍#BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF — Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019

To say fans are unhappy with how BTS looks in Mattel doll form would be an understatement. Twitter exploded with fans claiming the seven dolls, who are all dressed in outfits matching the band’s IDOL music video, look nothing like RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook, (Jeon Jeongguk). The video which inspired the doll’s outfits has an outstanding 410,133,546 views.

Sejal Shah Miller, SVP & Global Brand GM for Mattel said in a press release, “BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band. Partnering with established franchises that have global appeal is a cornerstone of our strategy and given our creative expertise, we are perfectly suited to create products celebrating BTS.”

Here are what the 7 dolls look like individually:

Jimin

J-Hope

Jung Kook

Suga

RM

Jin

V

Each doll will cost $20 and will officially go on sale on September 1, the same day a special set of UNO cards are released that feature a special BTS inspired rule.

While it’s difficult to make a doll, and it would be impossible to please everyone, unfortunately, there are a lot of BTS fans that are not happy with the results.

Mattel made a lil pump doll? pic.twitter.com/cEEmBAtvk4 — katelyn♌︎ (@kimnamchi) March 26, 2019

Bts and armys reaction after mattel released the dolls pic.twitter.com/IebFD2EnsL — 𝓔𝓶𝓲 (@gummyoongi0309) March 26, 2019

mattel: thoughts on the dolls?

the tl: and prayers — nayeli (@taeminsxo) March 26, 2019

mattel what have you done- pic.twitter.com/PnVvpKIN1y — Ali (@aiiy_sa) March 26, 2019

However, many of the BTS army are extremely worried about being ungrateful, and they’re making sure no one tags Mattel in their tweets.

Armys, don’t reply mean things under Mattel’s tweets. Of course they can’t copy the exact details of the boys, but the dolls are fine, the hair is just kinda messed up. Anyway, don’t be rude. State your opinions in a matured way. @BTS_twt — ➹ (@bhxcyphers) March 26, 2019

the outfits: incredible!

the faces: not bad!

hair: … needs work but I feel bad with everyone clowning mattel like they’re not as bad as the 1D ones and the outfits really are stunning!! everyone clowning them should try making a doll and come back and tell us how easy it was+ — leah loves yoongi (@leahbernall) March 26, 2019

The dolls are beautiful, the clothes are well made and matched. The detail of their facial structure is also nice. The only improvement that could be made are their hair. Just tweaks here and there. The rest seems fine. Yoongi and Joon are so cute

;-; pic.twitter.com/oMWlyoSuOs — ARMY Protection Squad (@ProtectionArmy) March 26, 2019

