Raine Michaels, Bret Michaels’ Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kids of famous rockers becoming actors and models in the industry are extremely common, and right now, rocker Bret Michaels‘ daughter Raine is having her big moment, as the 18-year-old model was named a finalist to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. It’s an extremely fierce competition, every aspiring model wants to find themselves in the coveted magazine responsible for launching the careers of Elle McPherson, Heidi Klum, and Chrissy Teigen. Now, Raine is one of six women still in the running. The other five finalists are Books Nader, Jessica Aidi, Veronica Pomee, Erin Willerton and Manuela Alvarez.

While many dads wouldn’t be super thrilled to discover his daughter dreams of stripping down for photos seen by millions of people, the lead singer of Poison is not most dads. In August 2018, when Raine made her runway debut during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami she told Fox News, “He was so proud. He would call me like every second. He would go, ‘Oh my God, how are you doing? Are you so excited?’ Right before I went on, I was like, ‘Dad, I have to go now.’ And he said, ‘Right, right, but I’m so excited for you! I’m waiting outside, I’ll see you right after!’ I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, OK.’”

Raine, who’s represented by ONE Model Management, has wanted to be a model since she was 13-years-old, and current success aside, continues her education studies Belmont University in Tennessee. Raine admits that she used to think a “normal” childhood included going out tour and hanging out with Lynyrd Skynard, and she’s aware of the initial opportunities she received just by having a famous Dad. “Of course, I’m really proud of who he is and what he has done. He’s an amazing person. So, I’m not ashamed that people know I have a celebrity parent. I realize that yes, he can open doors, but I have to work hard to keep them open.”

Here’s what you need to know about Rain Michaels:

1. Her Mother Kristi Gibson was Also a Model

“My mom used to be a model, so it’s always been a thing that I wanted to do, Raine said. “I really look up to my parents and… I wanted to follow in her footsteps and pursue it as well. I got signed to an agency when I was 16.”

Raines mother Kristi Lynn Gibson also worked as an actress. She appeared with Bret in the movie, A Letter from Death Row, and recently worked on the 2019 film, The Untold Story.

While Bret and Kristi have been on and off for 18 years, officially separating in 2012, their support for one another as parents, and toward their daughters, has never wavered.

“As a father, I’m there from the cutting of the umbilical cord ’til right now, and I mean her mom too,” Brett said. “I’m saying this, both of us, as parents, really, really proud of Raine. She’s done a great job.”

2. Raine Used to Date Ole Miss QB, Matt Corral

While in high school she dated Matt Corral, who now plays quarterback at Ole Miss, Raine said she was single in August in 2018.

Matt’s father Phil, who’s the offensive coordinator of the Ole Miss football team might be most sad the two broke up. When Matt was drafted to the college, he rocked a Bret Michaels’ style bandana while tweeting out “Rebels rock!”

3. Her Inspiration is Sports Illustrated Model Kate Upton

Raine is a champion for curvy models and so, it makes perfect sense that she grew up idolizing superstar model, Kate Upton.

“Kate Upton is one of my biggest role models in life. I’ve always loved that they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines.”

“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes,” Raine continued. “There’s no one shape or size that’s perfect. And they show that all sizes, all shapes matter, all ethnicities are beautiful. That’s something I really wanted to be a part of because that’s what we need in the world today.”

Raine was lucky enough to meet her idol, and it was everything she’d imagined it to be. “She is so, so sweet and down to earth. And she’s absolutely stunning in person. I was talking to her and I just couldn’t stop staring at her. She is just so pretty… We only got to talk for two minutes… but just in those two minutes I was starstruck. I just see so much of myself in her. We have a similar body type and it’s cool to see girls like me who have become so successful in life.”

4. She and Sister Jorga Bleu Starred on the Reality Series ‘Bret Michaels: Life as I Know it’

Raine is incredibly close with her 13-year-old sister Jorja Bleu, and they both appeared in their father’s short lived reality series in 2010, Bret Michaels: Life as I Know it.

Now, Raine’s little sister is writing music with their father. The duo recently released the song and music video for the single, “Unbroken.”

5. Growing up with Bret Michaels as Dad was More Normal than You Think

Growing up in West Lake Village, California she said, “He’s a regular dad. We go to the beach, play football in the front yard — we just do regular things. But it’s been really cool just getting to meet a lot of people through what he’s done. Anytime that he can be home, he is. And I have gone on tour with him before. But anytime he’s not touring, even if it’s just for two days, he’ll be home with us.”

When speaking of her childhood Raine said, “Honestly, it was so normal. I didn’t think anything of it really. I thought going to a concert and meeting Lynyrd Skynyrd was normal. Obviously, it’s not, but I’ve had an amazing, incredible life. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Especially, now. “I was talking to some of the [Sports Illustrate] girls and they were like, ‘My dad is so mad that I’m going to be walking in a bikini right now.’ And I’m like, it doesn’t have to be sexualized. It’s something you just want to do. You feel beautiful, you’re body confident and you want to show it. That’s amazing. My dad totally gets that, which is really cool, because I know that not all dads do.”

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Hoppy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know