Matthew Kraft Missing: Marine Disappeared on Ski Trip

Marine 1st Lt. Matthew Kraft is missing after a backcountry skiing trip, and the U.S. Marine Corps and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for him. The Marine went missing in northern California.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office shared a 1st Marine Division press release on March 8, 2019 and wrote: “MISSING PERSON!” Kraft “is a rifle platoon commander who was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Marines,” reports Military.com.

The statement said that Kraft was “reported missing to local law enforcement after missing his return date from a backcountry skiing trip on the Sierra High Route. Kraft’s itinerary began out of the Kearsarge Pass trailhead Feb. 23 and was scheduled to end March 4 or 5 near Bridgeport, California.”

However, he never returned, and now authorities have launched a major search to find him. On March 9, 2019, the Inyo Sheriff released an update that said Kraft was still missing. “Today Inyo Search and Rescue deployed a snowcat to rope-tow search and rescue team members on skis up to the Onion Valley parking area (above Independence CA). The SAR team members will clear as much area as possible on the Kearsarge Pass trail. Team members will work as long as weather permits; another storm is anticipated this afternoon through the weekend,” it read.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Search is a Joint Operation Involving Many Agencies

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office began a search for Matthew Kraft on March 4. It now involves multiple agencies.

“The search expanded on March 5th and is now a joint operation with Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Other assisting agencies include California Highway Patrol, Cal OES, Yosemite National Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Madera County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marines Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Aerial support has been provided by Fresno County Sheriff, CHP – Inland Division Air Operations, CHP – Central Division Air Operations, and the Air National Guard,” reports the Inyo County Sheriff’s statement.

Law enforcement agencies “are also searching for the Marine’s rental vehicle, a gray 2016 Jeep Wrangler 2-door, assumed to be located at his trip’s start point in vicinity of Independence, California,” the statement says.

“Individuals with any information regarding Kraft’s whereabouts should immediately contact Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, option 4; Mono County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 932-7549, option 7; or Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8400.”

For additional queries, please contact the 1st Marine Division press officer Capt. Paul Gainey at (760) 725-9226 or email paul.gainey@usmc.mil.

On law enforcement comment threads, people described a difficult environment. “Those first two days of his trip were the WORST blizzard days here in Mammoth, so I can’t imagine what the weather must have been like starting out on the High Sierra Route. Not sure why someone would hike this route alone in the winter, let alone THIS winter! I pray he has hunkered down somewhere and will come out alive or be found alive.🙏”

Wrote another: “Prayers he’s found safe and protection for him to keep him safe until he’s able to make it out or found. Amen, Amen.”

A man wrote, “Everyone I know is praying for him and his family and I got in contact with others I know on the Bridgeport search and rescue they are aware and looking !”

Wrote another, echoing the comments of many: “God speed get home safe marine.”