What Does Momo’s Full Body Look Like from the Momo Challenge? [PHOTOS]

There has been no actual evidence that the Momo Challenge figure ever was hacked into YouTube children’s videos, but the disturbing creature’s image is still circulating the Internet. Some accounts may have ripped Peppa Pig videos and spliced Momo into them, but there is no evidence of any hacking or any concern that Momo will show up unexpectedly on YouTube Kids. (You can read more about the evidence, or lack thereof, in Heavy’s story here.) However, many people are curious about what the full body of Momo looks like. Read on to see photos.

The profile photo that has come to represent the Momo Challenge was taken from an Instagram photo of a Japanese special effect’s company’s statue. Here’s the full version of the photo, which was originally posted to Instagram in 2016.

This photo was posted to Instagram in August 2016. Someone took the photo, cropped it, and turned it into the Momo Challenge profile photo that’s been circulating. The sculpture actually has nothing to do with the challenge.

Here are some other photos from other angles, also shared on Instagram:

In 2016, it was on display in the Between Mirrors exhibit at Vanilla Gallery. The photo above was shared by Between Mirrors while it was on display.

This next photo has also been circulating on Instagram, showing people posing with the sculpture while visiting the exhibit.

The sculpture itself, called the Mother Bird, was created by Link Factory, a Japanese special effects company. It was designed by Keisuke Aisawa. Aisawa creates prosthetic materials like artificial skins for humanoid robots and helped create the first full-size love doll made in silicon, according to Vanilla Gallery’s translated page. He mostly creates for variety shows, movies, and special events.

Here are some other exhibits and works of art Link Factory has created.

Link Factory and Aisawa are not connected to the Momo Challenge. The originator of the challenge rumors isn’t currently known.

