Momo Challenge May Be Appearing on Peppa Pig, Other Videos [WATCH]

The creepy character from the Momo Challenge has been showing up in Peppa Pig episode videos and in other videos in the England region, Manchester Evening News reported. Parents are sharing the videos on social media and warning others to be on the lookout. You can see one of the alleged videos in the first section of this story. So far, parents have only made reports about seeing the videos in England. No reports have been made of this happening in the U.S.

Parents Have Said They’ve Found Momo Videos Appearing in Innocent Children’s Videos like ‘Peppa Pig’

Parents in the England area have been sharing that videos are circulating on social media showing the terrifying Momo figure pop up during Peppa Pig episodes and telling children to hurt themselves or others, Manchester Evening News shared.

This is one of the videos allegedly showing Momo showing up during a Peppa Pig video. However, this video does not show what happened immediately after or before the video, so it can’t be confirmed this definitely happened during a Peppa Pig video. The poster, Xsarah Gibson, wrote on Facebook that her son John was watching Peppa Pig on Kids YouTube when the video showed up in the middle of a Peppa video. You can hear a voice saying in a singsong manner “Momo’s gonna kill you.”

One Facebook user questioned the video and said they needed proof it occurred during a Peppa Pig video.

A Bolton mom said on Facebook that her son had threatened other children at school after discovering the challenge online.

One School Warned Parents About the Videos

Haslingden Primary School executives in Rossendale, UK even issued a warning to parents that the terrifying figure was telling children to take tablets or turn the gas on in the house. They wrote:

These video clips are appearing on many social media sites and YouTube (including Kids YouTube). One of the videos starts innocently, like the start of a Peppa Pig episode for example, but quickly turn into an altered version with violence and offensive language. Another video clip is going by the name of ‘MoMo’ which shows a warped white mask which is promoting children to do dangerous tasks without telling their parents. Examples we have noticed in school include asking the children to turn the gas on or to find and take tablets. As you can imagine, this is highly distressing for the children to view. We encourage you to be vigilant when your child is using any device or watching any clips.

The videos may have also appeared in YouTube Kid videos and Fortnite videos. So far, the appearances have not been authenticated yet.

The Momo Challenge Tries To Coerce or Threaten Children Into Doing Harmful Actions

The Momo Challenge is another suicide challenge app similar to the Blue Whale Challenge, according to authorities and media sources from around the world. The Momo Challenge typically starts out when people add or message a Momo-associated contact on their WhatsApp. Users who interact with the Momo profile are sent disturbing and graphic photos. The “game” sets objectives for the users, similar to the Blue Whale Challenge, and may coerce them into following the objectives after gaining access to personal information, The Buenos Aires Times reported.

La Republica suggested that the series of photos (or challenges) that Momo sends may actually be steps toward committing suicide, such as sending a photo of someone tying a sheet around their neck.

Sometimes users are doxxed and convinced to harm themselves or else their private information will be shared publicly, according to 9News. Other times, the app may threaten to hurt people they love in order to coerce them into doing what the app says. The messages can be so frightening that young teens, who don’t know better, may feel like they have to respond.

One Person Shared a Video Showing Them Communicating with the Momo Challenge

One person shared a video on Facebook showing someone talking to the Momo Challenge and what the account responded. It’s not clear if this is similar to what happens every time or who is behind Momo. The number for the Momo Challenge sometimes changes.

It’s not apparent exactly where the challenge originated. According to 9News, the challenge appears to have originated in Japan, however this may just be assumed because the profile photo originates from Japan.

Mexican police have said that the game started in a Facebook group, La Republica reported. They said that members of a Facebook group were challenged to establish communication with an unknown number. Users told authorities that if you sent a message to Momo from your cell phone, it responded with violent and aggressive images.

The app was especially popular in Spanish-speaking countries last year, but now it appears to be an issue in other countries too.

It’s not clear if any actual deaths have occurred as a result of the Momo Challenge. Argentina authorities said a teen’s death might have been connected, Fox News reported. She filmed her activities just before hanging herself and police believed she intended to upload her suicide video as part of a response to the Momo Challenge, The Buenos Aires Times reported. The police statement reads: “(Her) phone has been hacked to find footage and WhatsApp chats, and now the alleged adolescent with whom she exchanged those messages is being sought.” Police also said they believe the teen intended “to upload the video (of her suicide) to social media as part of a challenge crediting the Momo game.”

An 11-year-old boy’s death in Zapala might also be connected to the game, Diario Popular reported, without elaborating.

This is a developing story.