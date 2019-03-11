National Napping Day Kicks Off With Cute Sleeping Pics [PHOTOS]

Are you waking up on Monday feeling sleepier than ever? There just might be a reason for that: it’s National Napping Day!

And, if you listen to the advice of Popular Science, there shouldn’t just be one day for napping, but several. “It’s #NationalNappingDay,” the site tweeted below.

“But you should take a short nap *every* day. Here’s the science you’ve been dreaming of: http://pops.ci/nap.”

To celebrate the day, just this once, it might be fitting to shadow the hashtag trending on Twitter and showcase some sleep.

In this shot below, Sara Haines from the ABC show, Strahan & Sara, just couldn’t keep awake for National Napping Day:

In this shot below, “Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge carries his newly-born son, Britain’s Prince Louis of Cambridge from the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in central London, on April 23, 2018,” courtesy of Getty Images:

Here, an Indian child sleeps in a hammock in New Delhi, 2017, in the shot below:

Here, Disney character, Elsa’s, on the job–below:

And, this sloth below, who’s yawning, seems to be following suit on #NationalNappingDay:

This napping tweet below comes with a poem:

Finally a day that makes sense to me

“A good laugh and a good sleep are the two best cures for anything,” the image tweeted above says. Touché.

“Finally a day that makes sense to me…

…All in favour of #NationalNappingDay please yawn,” Jason Culleton tweets above.

This tweet below wants to remind you of the serious health benefits of napping:

“Americans are celebrating #NationalNappingDay which appreciates the benefits of catching some extra ZZZ’s,” @CWPAngie tweets. “UK research shows taking a nap does more than just improve your mood, it has serious health benefits. Take 20 minutes to recharge to help keep you on track.”

This baby goat below might agree:

Here, below, a Sri Lankan supporter holds a sleeping baby against her t-shirt featuring an image of President Mahinda Rajapakse as the president is speaking a rally in Jaffna on January 2, 2015, according to Getty:

This panda’s photo below is a mighty celebration of National Napping Day:

NBC Washington wants in on the sleep fest, as shown below:

“Happy #NationalNappingDay,” NBC tweeted first thing this morning. “Is it too early to participate already? #MondayMood😴”

An Audrey Hepburn fan page showed the actress napping in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, below:

Southern NH Health focused on the benefits of napping, below:

“Recharge, Zap Stress, and Boost Your Mood,” their tweet says.

This news reporter can’t wait to take a nap soon, she says, below:

“Looking forward to a lengthy nap with my fur babies at some point today. # NationalNappingDay,” Amy Andrews tweets.

Below, meteorologist Brian Smith is already playfully napping at his desk…hmm…”playfully?”:

For those in Hong Kong, sleeping pods could possibly help with napping needs. “It’s #NationalNappingDay,” tweets AJ+ below. “Here’s how napping pods help burnt-out people recharge in Hong Kong:”

Can these news people below stay awake on National Napping Day?:

This napper below claims to have napped through four hours of train travel:

And really, who could forget this episode of Friends, below, with Joey & Ross’ nap?:

Can you spot the napping dog in this picture, below?:

Here, below, even Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, falls asleep during a plenary session of the upper house of parliament in Tokyo on January 24, 2017:

National Napping Day is a welcome Monday after Sunday’s “hour lost” regimen thanks to Daylight Saving Time.

For the U.S., daylight saving time, 2019, will begin on Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m. Just remember the mnemonic, “fall back, spring ahead.”

It means that in the fall, we “fall back,” meaning we lose an hour, and in the spring, we spring forward, which means we gain an hour.

When Nov. 3, 2019, gets here, we will turn the clock back an hour.