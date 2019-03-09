Daylight Saving Time 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Many are wondering what time they’ll have to slug it out of bed this Sunday, and what in the world this thing called “Daylight Saving Time” is anyway. If you live in the United States or parts of Europe, you’ve had to adjust hours of your life for as long as you can remember, probably.

But why? What’s with this “saving” of daylight? The following five fast facts will tell you.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Please for the Love of Everything Sane, It’s Not Called Daylight “Savings” Time.

First thing’s first. Please don’t say, “it’s daylight savings time,” because it is not “daylight savings time.” It is “daylight saving time.”

It is grammatically incorrect to “daylight savings time,” as USA Today will happily tell you. So, this weekend, as you’re losing the extra hour from your sleep, lose the extra “s” in daylight savings, and just call it daylight saving. It might sound weird if you’ve been saying “daylight savings time” for years, but hey–at least now you can be self-righteously and grammatically correct–and that’s a pretty big achievement in life.

“Because the point is the saving of daylight, it seems more correct for it to be daylight saving time, not daylight savings time,” explains the site, Grammar Errors.

The blog Grammar Cops took the correction a bit further, saying, “daylight saving time” might be altogether incorrect. Why? Because no one is saving daylight with the change. Instead, “Daylight Shifting Time,” would be better and more accurate, the blog says.

If you think the above is mindblowing, consider that Mignon Fogarty, who created a podcast called Grammar Girl, also thinks that adding a hyphen and written the term as “daylight-saving,” is even more accurate–because “daylight-saving” is a modifier of the word “time.”

How’s that for a free grammar lesson?

2. Daylight Saving Time Starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9, 2019

Down to the nuts and bolts of things, daylight saving time kicks in at 2 a.m. Sunday.

For the U.S., daylight saving time, 2019, will begin on Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m. Just remember the mnemonic, “fall back, spring ahead.”

So, in the fall, we “fall back,” meaning we lose an hour, and in the spring, we spring forward, which means we gain an hour.

We will turn the clock one hour later this Sunday for spring daylight saving time.

When Nov. 3, 2019, gets here, we will turn the clock back an hour.

3. Californians Just Want to Stop Setting Clocks Back & Forth–And Their Lawmakers Are Doing Something About It

Some people want to just stop all this hoopla of changing time: set the clock once and be done with it. “I cannot change the rotation of the earth and sun,” said Kansen Chu, a California lawmaker who is sponsoring a bill to keep the state permanently on daylight time. “But I am hoping to get more sunlight to the people of California.”

Chu’s state is one of at least 31 that have been addressing daylight saving and its grievances. Chu is a Democrat from San Jose.

California voters agree with him.

Californians approved a ballot proposition for year-round daylight time–and by a huge margin.

The East Coast’s state legislatures are not too far behind. Much of the country is considering proposals to stop the clock-shifting (and grammatically confusing) brouhaha of hours lost and gained.

4. Not Every State Acknowledges or Follows Daylight Saving Time

Not everybody is tied to time-shifting commitments. In fact, states can individually opt out of daylight saving time.

So far, Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time. Many more may be joining.

Initially, the law around setting daylight saving time applied to all 50 states–but the law never mandated any of those states to comply.

So, by 1967, Hawaii ditched daylight saving time.

By 1968, Arizona ditched daylight saving time.

Will your state be next?

5. More Accidents, Strokes, Heart Attacks, & Health Problems Happen Around Daylight Saving Time

The practice of daylight saving time became permanent in the U.S. when Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

But is life today like it was back in the day?

No way, argues Chu. We have different lifestyles and careers and just about everything since World War II when folks really began to sink their teeth into a daylight-saving culture.

As a result of our lifestyles nowadays, Mr. Chu and proponents to end the clock-shifting said, that more accidents, heart attacks, and strokes happen around daylight saving time.

A New Zealander named George Hudson, reportedly came up with the whole daylight saving time idea, back in 1895. Hudson was an entomologist. People credit Benjamin Franklin for the idea, because he wrote an argument in 1784, called “An Economical Project,” detailing how saving daylight could help the French make more money.

Germany put daylight saving time into use first, however. Germans thought, during WWI, that having more daylight hours could help conserve energy. Soon, others in Europe and the United States followed their lead.