Paul Manafort to Judge: Wife Kathleen Manafort ‘Needs Me’

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, asked a judge for leniency on March 13, 2019 because of his wife, Kathleen Manafort.

Manafort, 69, showed up for his second sentencing in a wheelchair.

“She needs me and I need her,” he told the judge of his wife. “I ask you to think of this and our need for each other as you deliberate. This case has taken everything from me already — my properties, my cash, my life insurance, my trust accounts for my children and my grandchildren, and more.”

The judge eventually added on to Manafort’s first sentence, bringing the tally of years he’s received to 7.5. As she has been throughout it all, Kathleen Manafort was at her husband’s side. She has already seen her 40-year marriage become the object of tabloid scrutiny as controversies over Paul Manafort grew.

Here’s what you need to know about his wife, Kathleen Manafort:

1. Manafort’s Wife Kathleen Has Been at Her Husband’s Side Despite Tabloid Reports on Their Marriage

The Manaforts have presented a united front in court throughout it all.

Kathleen Manafort often accompanies her husband to court hearings. In July 2018, with his trial looming, she was seated in the front row of the courtroom, according to Politico, which reported, “As he exited the chamber, the defendant briefly smiled at his wife, Kathleen Manafort, who was seated in the courtroom’s front row and shook hands with his lawyers.”

Kathleen Bond Manafort and Paul Manafort have been married since 1978. Kathleen is a lawyer in Virginia who passed the bar exam in 1988.

The couple has two daughters, Andrea and Jessica. Kathleen Manafort appears to be a very private person, and she doesn’t have much in the way of a public profile, although public scrutiny was thrust on her when the National Enquirer alleged that Manafort may have had an affair.

The marriage has faced other challenges. President Trump’s friendship with the tabloid’s CEO David Pecker is well-known, so the accusations, which emerged around the time that news leaked about the FBI search, raised some eyebrows.

The Enquirer story alleged that Manafort was “desperate to save his 39-year marriage to Kathleen, 64.” Dylan Howard, chief content officer and vice president of the parent company of the National Enquirer “scoffed at the speculation about Pecker and Trump’s possible role” in the story, Daily Beast reported. However, despite those tabloid claims, Kathleen has been at her husband’s side at many court hearings since.

2. Paul Manafort Transferred a House to His Wife for $10

The Manaforts were once living large. Now, against the crushing blow of federal indictment, Paul Manafort transferred a Florida Palm Beach Gardens mansion to his wife for $10, according to Politico.

Although Manafort has agreed to surrender a string of luxury homes, he wanted to make sure his family was taken care of, the site reported. The Manaforts purchased the home for $1.5 million, Politico reported.

Manafort and his wife once owned millions of dollars in real estate, according to published reports. His lavish lifestyle was front and center during the prosecution’s case against him at trial.

Paul and Kathleen Manafort “owned a Hamptons getaway worth many millions, and recently sold their longtime Mount Vernon, Virginia, home where they had raised their two daughters,” reported UK Daily Mail. The British news site reported that’s just the start of their holdings.

The New York Times also reported that Manafort and his wife had also secured $20 million in mortgages with properties. WYNC alleged that some of Paul Manafort’s New York real estate transactions raise questions, reporting, “Manafort’s New York City transactions follow a pattern: Using shell companies, he purchased the homes in all-cash deals, then transferred the properties into his own name for no money and then took out hefty mortgages against them, according to property records.”

The Mueller probe widened to scrutinize Manafort’s finances, with tax and banking records allegedly being taken out of his home during the search. Indeed, when the indictment came down, it alleged, in part, that Paul Manafort funneled millions of dollars through offshore accounts to finance a lavish lifestyle.

“Investigators have identified at least four high-end properties belonging to Mr. Manafort subject to forfeiture if he’s found guilty, including a brownstone in Brooklyn, a SoHo condo, a lavish estate in the Hamptons and a 1920s single-family home in Arlington, Virginia,” noted Mansion Global, adding that “Manafort—who was placed under house arrest—stashed millions in accounts in Cyprus, Saint Vincent and the Seychelles to buy the properties.”

The indictment says, “Manafort used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income.” According to Mansion Global, “purchases include Range Rovers and nearly $1 million in men’s clothing.”

According to Bloomberg, “15 years ago, when Trump was still running casinos, Manafort’s wife, Kathleen, received a mortgage on a 10-bedroom home in the Hamptons on Long Island. The $150,000 loan was made by NorCrown Bank, in Livingston, New Jersey, whose chairman was (Jared) Kushner’s father, Charles, the patriarch of the family real estate empire and, at the time, a Democratic powerbroker in New Jersey.” Jared Kushner is now married to Ivanka Trump.

Bloomberg reported that other properties are also in Kathleen’s name. “Kathleen Manafort purchased a vacant lot in 1992 for $400,000, according to the Southampton assessor’s office. A house was built a few years later. After several additions, it now has 5,574 square feet of living space, a tennis court, pool, pool house and pitch-and-putt golf hole, according to the assessor’s office, which values it at $5.6 million,” the site reported.

3. Kathleen’s Daughter’s Text Messages May Have Been Hacked

Hackers alleged that they had obtained the text messages of one of Manafort’s two daughters, Andrea. Those hackers’ identities have not been released.

Indeed, the Enquirer based its story on Manafort’s marriage partly on some of those text messages; they allegedly showed Andrea extremely angry about the alleged affair (which has not been proven). The New York Times previously reported that Andrea’s text messages were hacked and posted on the Internet “on a website used by Ukrainian hackers.”

The texts are extremely candid and, at times, angry. According to The New York Times, Manafort disclosed that “his consulting firm had received more than $17 million over two years from a Ukrainian political party with links to the Kremlin.” In that same story, The Times reported that “he also gave millions of dollars to his two daughters, one of whom, Andrea Manafort, apparently had qualms about how her father had earned the money, according to text messages posted last year on a website used by Ukrainian hackers.” The Times quoted Andrea Manafort as writing to her sister in 2015, referring to protesters’ deaths in Ukraine: “Don’t fool yourself. That money we have is blood money.”

CNN reported that the texts numbered over 300,000 and were allegedly hacked from Andrea’s iPhone. “You know he has killed people in Ukraine? Knowingly,” Andrea Manafort allegedly wrote of her father in 2015 in a message to her sister, CNN alleged. She also allegedly wrote, according to CNN: “Remember when there were all those deaths taking place. A while back. About a year ago. Revolts and what not.”

CNN reported that other texts allegedly read: “Do you know whose strategy that was to cause that, to send those people out and get them slaughtered” and “He has no moral or legal compass.” A Ukrainian human rights lawyer demanded a probe after the release of the texts, CNN reported, while noting that Paul Manafort had not been linked to any of the shootings that took place at protests. “Comment on what? There is nothing,” Paul Manafort responded to CNN.

Politico alleged that the hacked texts showed Paul Manafort may have been the subject of a blackmail attempt. According to Politico, the texts first emerged “in an anonymous post on a so-called darknet website run by a hacktivist collective.” Raw Story reported that some of the hacked texts allegedly showed the sisters had qualms about Trump. “Im not a trump supporter but i am still proud of dad tho,” Paul’s daughter Jessica Manafort allegedly said in one text, according to Raw Story. “He is the best at what he does.”

Andrea, though, allegedly called the Manafort and Trump alliance “the most dangerous friendship in America” between “a perfect pair” of “power-hungry egomaniacs,” according to Raw Story. Daily Mail reported that Manafort and his daughter Andrea “bought a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo apartment in a desirable part of Manhattan’s Chinatown in 2007 for $2.54 million. Public records suggest that it was jointly purchased by Andrea, now 31, and Jesand Investment Corporation LLC, which is controlled by her father.”

4. Kathleen Manafort Was in Bed With Her Husband When Their Home Was Searched

Kathleen Manafort was present when the FBI arrived to search the couple’s Alexandria, Virginia home in July, according to CNN, which reported the FBI was investigating potential crimes spanning a decade. “The search, an unusually hard-nosed tactic in a probe that centers on possible tax and financial crimes, began before dawn as Manafort and his wife lay in bed, according to sources briefed on the matter,” CNN reported.

In fact, according to the network, Kathleen Manafort was even searched for weapons. “FBI agents entered with guns drawn and insisted on searching Kathleen Manafort for weapons, a standard part of FBI searches but a jarring event for the Manaforts,” CNN reported, via sources.

The Manafort family has been under a web of scrutiny and stress in multiple directions. In August, CNN reported, through sources, that Manafort’s son-in-law, Jeffrey Yohai, “met with Department of Justice investigators in recent months” and allegedly gave them “information and documents.” CNN added that it was unclear whether the information provided investigators with anything of use; “Yohai has been under federal investigation for real estate deals he made with Manafort,” CNN reported, adding that Manafort’s daughter, Jessica, filed for divorce from Yohai in March 2017.

The New York Times reported that federal investigators were looking into “financial transactions involving Paul Manafort and his son-in-law” involving the “financing of” real estate developments using Manafort’s money. Other investors “solicited by” Yohai included Dustin Hoffman, reported The New York Times.

The New York Times reported that Andrea Manafort had written in hacked text messages that Paul Manafort opposed Jessica’s marriage to Yohai, who had a journalism degree. He also appeared on a reality TV show called “Million Dollar Listing.”

5. Jessica Manafort Is a Hollywood Writer & Director & Andrea Manafort Is a Married Lawyer

Jessica Manafort has tried to forge a career in Hollywood and has several films to her name. IMDB, which refers to the Manafort daughter as Jess Manafort, reports, “Jessica Manafort was born on June 13, 1982 in Alexandria, Virginia where she grew up in the historic Mount Vernon district. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School where she met and forged a lifelong friendship with fellow Liminality filmmaker, Caitlin Murphy. It was while attending, Mount Vernon High School that Jessica met the members of the band Over It who also appear in Liminality. In 2000, Jessica was accepted to the famed Tisch Film School of New York University after receiving a recommendation from the legendary director Martin Scorsese. She continued to excel at the craft of filmmaking at NYU and graduated in the Fall of 2004 with honors.”

She founded Mirror Cube Films in 2004 and describes herself as a writer, producer and director. The company’s website mentions three films: Remember the Daze; Liminality; and A Shore Thing According to a profile on Jessica in Nylon Magazine, “Jess Manafort has a playful, whimsical manner, speaks charmingly about her close relationships with her family and friends, and laughs frequently and contagiously.” She graduated from New York University, and described for the magazine how she shot home videos growing up. The article discusses her film, Remember the Daze, saying it “follows the frolics and debauches of a group of mid-Atlantic suburban kids on the last day of high school.” The article says that, on the basis of her script for that film, she received a $100,000 grant from a prestigious Richard Vague Film Production Fund. She raised money from family and friends to finance the film.”

To Modern Luxury Magazine, she described the movie as “exactly what my life was like growing up in Virginia. It was easy living,” while adding, “My mom says I’ve been making movies since I was three. I was always doing big productions with the neighborhood kids. Both my parents are lawyers, so I’m the oddball in the family.” She also described receiving a positive letter about her film from Scorcese.

Andrea Manafort Shand’s LinkedIn page says she is an associate general counsel at Fort L.P. in Washington D.C., a position she has held since October 2016.

She was previously an associate for the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Affiliates and a summer associate at Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP. She was a legal intern for ASCAP in New York and a public relations assistant for DKC. She obtained her law degree from Georgetown, where she was administrative editor for the Georgtown International Environmental Law Review, GULC Student Ambassador and member of GEMALaw and Corporate Law societies. She received a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising and applied communications from the University of South Carolina – Columbia in 2007, in which she was on the Dean’s List and the National Scholars Honor Society.

According to American Lawyer, the Paul Manafort allegations have propelled some to more closely examine previous work that the Skadden law firm did in Ukraine. Andrea “married her husband Christopher Shand, an HR manager for a restaurant chain, in their native Washington D.C.’s St Regis hotel in May 2015,” reports UK Daily Mail.

Wedding Style Magazine covered the wedding at the St. Regis in Washington D.C. An accompanying profile of the couple says, “Andrea Manafort had a crush on Christopher Shand since the first time she met him. He was acting in a film that Andrea’s sister wrote and directed and it was at the movie’s premiere where they were introduced.”

The magazine reported that Christopher proposed to Andrea “on Andrea’s birthday while friends and family were gathered at her parent’s home in the Hamptons. It was where they had shared their first kiss and her grandparents would be there.” He told the magazine, “In our opinion, they are the epitome of what marriage should be.” The wedding paid “homage” to Andrea’s Italian heritage, the magazine reported.