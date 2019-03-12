Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Terminal 4 Situation ‘Resolved’

We are free! Concourses B & C at Sky Harbor International Airport have just reopened. Thanks to @TSA and all who worked through this! pic.twitter.com/33mysXkuSu — Blake Harms (@hvillewxman) March 12, 2019

A possible security incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been “resolved,” the airport says.

There were reports on social media of a possible evacuation and security incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. However, the airport has explained that police were checking an item in Terminal 4 as a precaution. Police were diverting traffic at the airport during the investigation.

“UPDATE: The situation at Terminal 4 has been resolved,” the airport wrote on Twitter. “Operations are starting to return to normal. The B, C, and D Security Checkpoints are in the process of being re-opened. The PHX Sky Train is also resuming operations at Terminal 4, and all roadways have re-opened.”

Phoenix Sky Harbor airport earlier wrote on Twitter: “Terminal 4 Update: Police are currently checking out an item as a precaution. The B and C Checkpoints are currently closed. If you are in Terminal 4, the PHX Sky Train is not operating. A bus contingency plan is in place. Please go to door 9 or 2 door on Level 1 to catch the bus.” (However, one airport customer on Twitter later reported that people were eventually being let through to Concourses B and C).

The airport also tweeted before announcing the matter was resolved:

“Update: Passengers at Terminal 4 who need to use the PHX Sky Train, should use door 9 on Level 1 to access our buses.”

A Telemundo journalist reported that the bomb squad was at the airport.

Suspicious item found at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport @PHXSkyHarbor. Hundreds of passengers are waiting at the carousel area on terminal 4. We were just told that the bomb squad is on site. #phxairport #phxskyharbor pic.twitter.com/icFETbDeHu — Sᴀɴᴅʀᴀ Cᴇʀᴠᴀɴᴛᴇs TV (@SdCervantes) March 12, 2019

What’s happening at Phoenix airport? Cops diverted all traffic. You can’t enter the airport. @PHXSkyHarbor pic.twitter.com/rt3Yi1PEnM — Emily Le Coz (@emily_lecoz) March 12, 2019

According to ABC 15, “Two security checkpoints in Terminal 4 have been closed and other areas evacuated.”

Stuck in the mess that is #skyharbor terminal 4 right now. Better get to Denver before the cyclone and I better have time to get some LGO cookies before I board! #priorities — Carolyn (@car_hoosh) March 12, 2019

“Evacuated at Phoenix Sky Harbor for a ‘security incident’. Better safe than sorry, but I have to catch my flight in LAX!” wrote one woman on Twitter.

A student meteorology student wrote, “I’m stuck at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport… concourses B & C have been evacuated due to a “security incident”… lots of confusion.”

I’m stuck at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport… concourses B & C have been evacuated due to a “security incident”… lots of confusion. @abc15 — Blake Harms (@hvillewxman) March 12, 2019

“Bomb scare or something at Phoenix Airport? TSA agents just came all through concourse C screaming everybody get out almost caused a stampede. You think of a wrong way to do something and TSA will one up you every time,” a man wrote.