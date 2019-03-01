Sheldon Adelson’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is in ‘dire’ health and has been battling cancer since last year.

Adelson, 85, the founder and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp casino chain has not been seen at work since December, according to reports by the Associated Press.

A statement told to the Associated Press by Las Vegas Corp. company spokesman Ron Reese on Thursday in which this confirmed that Adelson was suffering from cancer.

“Mr. Adelson is still dealing with certain side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” he said.

“These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours,” he added.

Despite the trauma of suffering from cancer, this is not the first difficulty faced by Adelson following a rollercoaster of family events in recent years.

Here’s what you need to know Sheldon Adelson’s family.

1. His Wife Miriam Was Awarded The Presidential Medal of Honor .

Adelson’s wife Miriam was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at The White House in 2018. In November of that year, President Trump praised Dr. Adelson as a ”committed doctor, philanthropist, and humanitarian.”

However, the move was not without controversy after it was reported that Dr. Adelson and her husband donated $250,000 each to help pay the legal expenses of Trump aides caught up in the Mueller investigation. The payments are thought to have been made in early October 2018.

Dr. Adelson was granted the presidential honor around a month later.

2. His Ex-Wife Sandra Previously Died Of Cancer.

Although Adelson is currently receiving treatment for cancer, it is not the first time that the illness has overshadowed his life. Adelson’s first wife, Sandra, with whom he amassed much of his fortune during the 1970s passed away following a battle with the illness.

The pair lived together in Massachusetts for much of the 1970s until their divorce in 1988. They had three children together, Gary, Mitchell, and their daughter Shelley, all of whom they adopted.

3. Adelson’s Son Mitchell Also Passed Away in 2005.

In a further tragic twist, Aldelson’s son Mitchell passed away in 2005 as a result of a drug overdose. He filed a lawsuit against his father in the months before his death but the case was thrown out of court.

In an interview with Haaretz, Sheldon’s wife Miriam said that his son had used heroin and cocaine from a young age. “There was a period when he lived without drugs, and there were periods when he lived with the drug substitute, methadone,” she added.

His obituary in the Florida News Press read: “Mitchell E. Adelson, 48, of Fort Myers, died unexpectedly September 6, 2005. He was a retired owner of an automobile dealership in Massachusetts, member and dedicated sponsor of the AA family, which he loved, and an avid game fisherman. Mitchell is survived by his wife Lynn, [and three] sons … father, Sheldon Adelson; brother, Gary Adelson; sister, Shelley Adelson; and his beloved dog, Sherman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Adelson.”

4. His Other Son Gary Has His Own Demons.

Meanwhile, Alderson’s relationship with his other son, Gary, was also strained. In 2008, Sheldon’s wife Miriam also told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Gary suffered with drug addiction issues similar to those that killed his brother.

“We don’t know. He lives his life and is not in touch with us. As far as I know, he is still addicted,” she added.

5. His Daughter (And His Son-in-Law) Remain Close To Home.

While Adelson may have endured much family tragedy over the course of his life, there is one bond that has remained strong throughout. Unlike her brothers, Adelson’s daughter Shelley has not been hurt by the monster of addiction and enjoys a healthy relationship with her father.

When asked about the relationship by the pair in 2008, Adelson’s wife Miriam said that relations were good between them.

“Sheldon has a daughter, who is perfectly all right, and the relations between them are exceptional,” she said.

Adelson’s daughter married Richard Heller, a businessman who was later awarded a position as president of Sands Expo & Convention Center. The couple divorced but Heller remained in the role at least until the early 2000s.