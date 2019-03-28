WATCH: Cory Booker Opens Up About His Relationship With Rosario Dawson

Cory Booker calls actress Rosario Dawson “an incredible girlfriend" and says they met at a fundraiser for former Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous. #BookerTownHall https://t.co/ImVpNAcLHG pic.twitter.com/mZFDpOfhBX — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2019

Cory Booker joked that he felt like he was on TMZ instead of CNN, when Don Lemon started asking him about his love life. But the New Jersey senator and presidential hopeful shared a lot of information — and emotions — about his relationship with Rosario Dawson. You can watch Booker’s exchange with Lemon above, or here. It all happened on March 27, while Booker was taking part in a CNN town hall in South Carolina.

“Could there be a wedding in the White House?” Lemon asked, leading Cory Booker to laugh and grimace in embarrassment. “You guys want to know, right?” Lemon asked the crowd. They roared with enthusiasm.

Booker Said His Mom Is ‘Hopeful’ That His Relationship With Dawson Will Work Out

For all his joking, Booker opened up more than he ever has before about his relationship with Rosario Dawson. Booker opened up about the way they met, and hinted that his mom has high hopes that this relationship is going to work out.

“I have an incredible girlfriend,” Booker said. “She is just simply amazing. And I am hopeful, as is my mother.”

“And that is Rosario Dawson?” Lemon asked.

“Yes,” Booker replied, smiling. He cautioned that he didn’t want to “get ahead of ourselves” right now by speculating about whether he and Dawson might tie the knot someday. But he said, “She’s an incredible girlfriend. I’m very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so very special.”

Booker said that he and Dawson first met at a political fundraiser for Ben Jealous, when he was running for governor. But Booker added ruefully, “She didn’t give me the time of day” at the fundraiser. Later, the two of them met again. Booker described their second meeting, saying, “I had one of those really awkward experiences. I’m a United States senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk over to her and ask her for her phone number.” Booker said that he was intensely nervous but added, “She gave me the phone number.”

Booker Recently Said That Dawson Would Make a Great First Lady

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have been dating since at least December 2018. Booker recently gushed about his relationship to TMZ, telling the gossip site that he was “in love” with Dawson. Booker went so far as to tell TMZ that he thinks Dawson would make a “great first lady.”

“I think she would make an incredible, incredible First Lady,” said Booker. “Especially…I mean, think about: The first Latina First Lady?” He continued, “She is a First Lady. She is love-knowledgeable: She loves people. She’s justice-knowledgeable. She been fighting for justice her whole life.”