WATCH: Spain Park HS Students Joke About Concentration Camps for Minorities

This is nothing new…Spain Park has always been like this 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/kypaVJC6Sw — Courtney McGowan (@_KingdomKiid_) March 4, 2019

A group of students from Spain Park High School and Hoover High School, near Birmingham Alabama, were caught on film making racist and anti-semitic comments. You can watch the film below, although be aware that many may find it deeply offensive.

I am DISGUSTED and ashamed to know I attended a high school that “educated” students in this manner. This is why I left Hoover and why I’m never coming back!!! Students from Hoover high & Spain park. So gross & pathetic!!! pic.twitter.com/ihhdPdwHND — Sarah Dib (@Sarah_dib) March 4, 2019

The students — all white — are sitting around talking about the Holocaust in what seems to be somebody’s living room.

“F*** n*****’s, f*** Jews,” one boy says in a casual tone. A girl replies, “Jews are fine because they’re white. “We just need the n*****’s gone.”

One boy argues that if it weren’t for the Holocaust, the Jews would be “running the world.”

The girl says that “n*****s” and “oreos” are the problem. A boy, gasping with laughter, says, “stick them in concentration camps and just bomb the.” “No, you have to wait until they die,” squeals the girl. The camera zooms in on the face of a boy who can’t stop laughing.

Local Authorities Say They Are ‘Saddened’ & Disappointed by the Video

The video of the high school students went viral on social media over the weekend. It wasn’t long before local authorities in Hoover, Alabama saw the clip and responded to it. Hoover schools superintendent Kathy Murphy said she saw the video late on Sunday night. On Monday morning, she met with the principals of the two local high schools, Hoover High School and Spain Park High School. The principals confirmed that the students in the video are, indeed, students at their high schools.

Murphy told AL.com, “We are exceptionally sad and disappointed that this would either be the attitude of some of our young people or whatever would prompt them to have such conversations.”

Hoover City Councilman Derrick Murphy said, “I am saddened by the words and thoughts of these children. There is no excuse for hate speech; or hate for that matter. This does not represent our city.”

However, it’s not clear whether the students will be disciplined in any way, since the video was filmed off of school grounds. The students in the video have not been identified.